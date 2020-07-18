Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Robert Thrower
Thrower was a basketball standout for the Paint Rock Valley High School under head coach Q.K. “Dusty” Carter from 1944-49. Thrower was voted state basketball tournament MVP in 1949 and received the O’Brien Trophy. Thrower, who scored 96 points in four district tournament games that season, scored 25 of PRV’s 39 points in a game to determine which team advanced to state. Thrower then scored 94 points in four games at the state tournament, including 26 points in a consolation game vs. Fyffe. Thrower, who died in 2016, was inducted into the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
NUMBERS
364
Number of consecutive football games Scottsboro sports radio play-by-play announcer and WWIC 1050 AM station owner Greg Bell has broadcast. The streak started with Scottsboro’s game vs. Guntersville on Aug. 28, 1987.
35
School-record wins for Skyline’s 2017 softball team, which advanced to the Class 1A State Tournament.
DATES
2.13.1982
The Pisgah girls basketball team defeated Autaugaville 68-48 at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham to repeat as Class 2A state champion. The Eagles, coached by Butch Cassidy, finished with a 30-1 record. Pisgah led 15-12 after one quarter before extending its lead to 32-22 at halftime 51-36 after three quarters. Robin Gant, the state tournament MVP, scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed six rebounds for Pisgah while fellow all-state tournament team selection Pam Hicks had a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds. Pisgah also got 11 points from Donna Carter and 10 from Deedra Tripp.
3.11.2006
The Woodville baseball team eliminated defending champion Pisgah with a 13-4 victory in the elimination bracket final of the Jackson County Baseball Tournament. Michael Jones and Samuel Sneed both went 3-for-4 for the Panthers while Blake Holt went 3-for-5 and Justin Maynard was 2-for-5. Ryan Stewart got the win on the mound.
