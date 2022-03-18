The Scottsboro softball team ended a rival’s perfect start while continuing one of their own.
The No. 8-ranked Wildcats defeated previously unbeaten No. 9 Fort Payne 10-5 in an important Class 6A Area 15 contest Thursday at Fort Payne High School.
The win also kept Scottsboro (5-2, 2-0) undefeated in Class 6A Area 15 play.
Scottsboro struck early, taking 2-0 lead in the top of the first when BYU signee Lexie Bennett and Audrey Holland both singled and scored on Coastal Alabama signee Olivia Tubbs’ RBI groundout and Ella Lee’s RBI single respectively. The Wildcats struck for four more runs in the second to move in front 6-0, scoring three runs thanks to two Fort Payne errors and an RBI single by Anna Stuart Dawson.
Fort Payne (10-1, 0-1) had a big inning of its own, scoring five runs in the bottom of the second. But Scottsboro upped its lead to 8-5 in the fourth on Tubbs’ two-run home run, before going in front 9-5 on Alyssa Smart’s RBI single in the sixth and 10-5 with a run on another Fort Payne error in the seventh.
Bennett finished 4-for-4 with a triple, three singles, a walk and three runs scored for Scottsboro while Holland was 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Tubbs and Ella Lee had one hit each and three and two RBIs respectively for the Wildcats while Dawson and Smart had one hit and one RBI each and Kambrie Doss and Brooklyn Mcgee had one hit each.
Smart pitched the final five innings and got the win, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out nine over five shut-out innings.
