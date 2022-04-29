The chase for state softball championships are about to begin.
AHSAA softball postseason play begins next week across the state with area tournaments.
Four Jackson County teams will host area tournaments, with Skyline hosting the Class 1A Area 15 Tournament, Pisgah hosting the 2A Area 15 Tournament, North Jackson hosting the 4A Area 14 Tournament and Scottsboro hosting the 6A Area 15 Tournament.
It’s the second straight season all four of those teams have hosted area tournaments.
Area tournament champions and runners-up from Class 6A Area 15, 4A Area 14 and 2A Area 15 advance to play in the East Regional at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. The Class 1A Area 15 champion and runner-up moves on to play in the North Softball Regional at Coffee O’Neal Park in Florence. Regionals runs May 10-14 at each site.
Here are the complete area tournament schedules involving Jackson County Teams:
Class 1A Area 15 Tournament at Skyline High School:
Monday
› Woodville vs. Decatur Heritage, 9 a.m.
› Athens Bible vs. Lindsay Lane., 11 a.m.
› Skyline vs. Woodville/Decatur Heritage winner, 1 p.m.
› Elimination Bracket quarterfinal, 3 p.m.
› Winners Bracket final, 5 p.m.
› Elimination Bracket semifinal, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
› Elimination Bracket final, 3 p.m.
› Finals 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.*
* — If needed
Class 2A Area 15 Tournament at Pisgah High School
Tuesday
› Pisgah vs. Section, noon
› NSM vs. Ider, 2 p.m.
› Elimination Bracket semifinal, 4 p.m.
› Winners Bracket Final, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
› Elimination Bracket final, 4 p.m.
› Finals, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.*
* — If needed
Class 4A Area 14 Tournament at Stevenson Park:
Tuesday
› North Jackson vs. DAR, 2 p.m.
› Madison County vs. New Hope, 4 p.m.
› Winners Bracket Final, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
› Elimination Bracket semifinal, 1 p.m.
› Elimination Bracket final, 3 p.m.
› Finals, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.*
* — If needed
Class 6A Area 15 Tournament at Scottsboro High School
Tuesday
› Fort Payne vs. Arab, 4 p.m.
› Scottsboro vs. Fort Payne/Arab winner, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
› Elimination Bracket final, 2 p.m.
› Finals, 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.*
* — If needed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.