After two consecutive state quarterfinal appearances in 2019 and 2020, the North Sand Mountain football program has posted back-to-back 4-7 seasons.
And while that motivates the Bison, head coach Keith Kirby said NSM players and coaches aren’t dwelling on it either.
“We didn’t get the results every time last year we wanted last year, but that’s last year,” Kirby said. “Last year is over with. It’s a new year, it’s a new team. Everybody is 0-0. What are we willing to do to set ourselves a part? How hard are we willing to work?”
Kirby and seniors Cooper Smith, Cruz Yates, Lane Wilhite and Kaden Moore spoke about NSM’s upcoming season during the recent Jackson-DeKalb Media Day at the Tom Bevill Center in Rainsville.
NSM returns a number of starters, many of which are offensive and defensive starters, and Kirby said its crucial that the Bison continue “getting in the best shape we can possibly get in (by the season opener) and being able to play high level football. Most of these guys will have to play on both sides (offense and defense). If you’re going to play winning football on both sides for 120 plays a game, you’ve got to be in exceptional shape. That’s a been a big focus and will continue to be a big focus. Preaching to them to take care of their bodies, eat right and get ready for the grind.”
NSM opens the season with a tough stretch, road games at Valley Head and state-line rival Dade County (Georgia) before playing defending Class 2A state champion Fyffe in the home opener.
“The schedule…you can sit there and say it looks tough or you can rise up and tackle it, hit it head on,” Kirby said.
NSM players are ready for the latter approach and believe being a more tight-knit team will show on the field this season.
“Working together, getting better. That builds your friendship and it’ll build the team chemistry,” Yates said, while Wilhite added “building a bond definitely helps out during the games.”
Added Smith, “us showing up day in and day out makes you a better team and helps you be a family, helps you come together and be the best you can together.”
Moore said NSM’s offseason work will produce good things for the Bison this coming season.
“We’ve been working hard this summer, a great group of guys that have been showing up and putting work in,” Moore said. “We’re expecting great things.”
So is Kirby, who is entering his eighth season as the head coach at his alma mater.
“There ain’t nothing like coaching football. A lot of these (coaches) will tell you, once it gets in you, it’s hard to get away from,” said Kirby, adding that “being around the kids and the relationships” keep him in coaching.
Coaching the team he played for is also special to him.
“It’s been special every year since I got to come back (to NSM),” Kirby said. “You take a little extra pride in everything you do. You want these boys to get to experience things that maybe you didn’t get to experience (as a player) or a lot of other people in the community didn’t get to experience. It keeps you hungry, keeps you from getting complacent. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
