Section head football coach Chris Hammon describes Jaylan McCarver as “all heart” and “as tough as they come.”
McCarver displayed both of this traits Friday while helping Section pick up a 28-19 win over Ider.
The senior, making just his third start at quarterback, racked up 123 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, completed 3 of 4 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown and ran and passed for a two-point conversion each on offense while also recording a team-high 12 tackles.
For his efforts, McCarver has been named the Jackson County Sentinel Prep Football Honor Roll Player of the Week.
Other notable performances from Week 6 of the high school football season were:
Keelan Alvarez, Scottsboro — The junior ran for 118 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries during the Wildcats’ 17-14 win over Class 5A No. 3-ranked Guntersville.
Kaden Moore, NSM — The junior ran for 163 yards and two touchdowns on five carries on offense and had three tackles and an interception on defense during the Bison’s 49-13 win over Sand Rock.
Legion McCrary, Pisgah — The sophomore ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries and caught one pass for 12 yards during the Eagles’ 41-7 win over Whitesburg Christian.
Jr. Walker, Section — The senior ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and caught one pass for 38 yards while recording five tackles on defense during the Lions’ win over Ider.
Nyle Poore, NSM — The senior caught four passes for 77 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion on offense and had four tackles on defense during the Bison’s win over Sand Rock.
Druw Smith, Scottsboro — The senior recorded three tackles, including one for a loss, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble during Scottsboro’s win over Guntersville.
Will Sims, North Jackson — The senior recorded 15 tackles, including one fro a loss, during the Chiefs’ 14-0 loss to New Hope.
Luke Gilbert, Pisgah — The sophomore caught three passes for 51 yards and a touchdown on offense, had six tackles on defense and returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown during the Eagles’ win over Whitesburg Christian.
Jake Jones, Scottsboro — The sophomore ran for 69 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and completed 5 of 8 passes for 63 yards during the Wildcats’ win over Guntersville.
Landon Keller, NSM — The sophomore completed 7 of 13 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns during the Bison’s win over Sand Rock.
Cole Rauechle, Scottsboro — The freshman kicked a 20-yard field goal and two extra points during the Wildcats’ win over Guntersville.
Brayden Williams, Section — The sophomore recorded nine tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery during the Lions’ win over Ider.
Grant Smith, Pisgah — The junior caught two passes for 33 yards on offense while recording five tackles and returning a fumble 56 yards for a touchdown during the Eagles’ win over Whitesburg Christian.
Blake Hill, NSM — The senior caught two passes for 33 yards and a touchdown and ran for 28 yards on three carries on offense while recording five tackles on defense during the Bison’s win over Sand Rock.
Ace Weaver, Woodville — The junior ran for 143 yards and 19 carries on offense and had two tackles on defense during the Panthers’ loss to Gaylesville.
Hudson Tubbs, Scottsboro — The senior recorded seven tackles, including two for a loss, and two quarterback hurries during the Wildcats’ win over Guntersville.
Jett Jeffery, Pisgah — The freshman ran for 66 yards and caught a 29-yard pass on offense while recording nine tackles, including one fro a loss, two pass break-ups and a forced fumble during the Eagles’ win over Whitesburg Christian.
Conner Sronvi, Section — The senior caught a 6-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-goal play on offense and had six tackles and a fumble recovery on defense during the Lions’ win over Ider.
Mason Holcomb, Pisgah — The junior completed 8 of 11 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles’ win over Whitesburg Christian.
Tyler Brown, North Jackson — The junior recorded 14 tackles during the Chiefs’ 14-0 loss to New Hope.
Luke Terrell, Scottsboro — The junior recorded two tackles and two pass break-ups during the Wildcats’ win over Guntersville.
