North Sand Mountain made light work of Section during its homecoming Friday night at Lloyd Dobbins Field.
The Bison beat their Class 2A Region 7 rival 40-13 to improve to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in region play.
Head Coach Keith Kirby was glad to see his team pick up the win.
“We weren’t perfect, but we got the job done,” said Kirby. It’s always good to win, always good to be 2-0 in the region.”
Lions Head Coach Chris Hammon was disappointed by the loss, but he gave credit to North Sand.
“North Sand Mountain has a really good football team,” said Hammon. “We didn’t have some things go our way, but we have to overcome that adversity and keep fighting. We have to regroup and come back next week.”
It took North Sand three plays to get on the board Friday night. Less than a minute into the game, quarterback Lake Bell connected with Derek Bearden for a 36-yard touchdown. Section was forced to punt on the following possession. Bell caught the punt on a bounce, and ran it back untouched for a touchdown. His extra point was no good, and NSM took a 12-0 lead early in the game. On Section’s next play, quarterback Jace Holcomb found a wide-open Dominick Blair for a 57-yard touchdown. Alex Guinn’s point after was good and Section pulled within five points. It would be their only score until late in the game. The two teams traded interceptions in the quarter. Fernando Luna scored on a 30-yard touchdown after Jacob Kirby picked off Holcomb. Bell punched in the two-point conversion to give NSM a 20-7 lead after one quarter of play.
Luna found the end zone again with 7:58 to go in the second, and he added the two-point conversion to give NSM a 28-7 lead. After both teams fumbled on back to back to back possessions, NSM righted the ship when Bearden took a screen pass from Bell 16 yards to the end zone. The two-point try was unsuccessful, and NSM took a 34-7 into halftime.
NSM would score in its only possession of the third quarter. Bell threw his this touchdown of the night to Kirby, who laid out to make the catch. Bell’s PAT was no good, and NSM led 40-7 after three.
Section’s Drake McCutchen scored a touchdown late in the game.
Bell and Luna led the way on offense for NSM. Bell completed six of nine passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns. Luna rushed for 104 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns. Bearden caught two passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns. Blair tallied 112 total yards of offense for Section. He also caught a touchdown pass. McCutchen ran for 85 yards and a touchdown for the Lions.
Section, which fell to 2-2 and 1-1 in region play, will receive a forfeit win from Ider next week because of COVID-19 concerns. Hammon said he will try to schedule a “game of no record” next Friday.
NSM will travel next week to take on region foe Tanner. Kirby is ready to see what his team can do.
“From what I’ve seen of [Tanner], they look pretty good,” said Kirby. “We’ll have to get in here Sunday and get a good game plan together and be ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.