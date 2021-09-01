The Pisgah varsity boys cross country team’s 2021 resume now includes a meet championship.
The Eagles had three runners place in the Top 15 on the way to winning the Black & Gold Classic’s Small School (1A-4A) Division championship on Saturday at Scottsboro High School’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.
The Class 2A Eagles finished with a winning low team score of 74, edging 4A Priceville (78) by four points for the top spot. Class 3A Holly Pond (81) finished third while 4A Westminster Christian (88) was fourth and 2A Sand Rock fifth (98).
“Placing first in the tough field we ran against is awesome,” said Pisgah head coach Gus Hembree. “We are a very young team and for them to perform as well as they did this early in the season is a big step in the right direction.”
Tristan Little led the Pisgah effort, finishing sixth with a time of 19:06.24.
Rounding out the Eagles’ top-five scoring runners were Mason Overdear 12th (19:48.96), Bob Johnson 15th (20:17.71), Brodie Overdear 25th (21:32.37) and Brodie Ferguson 28th (21:42.83).
Also for the Eagles, Koen Smith placed 44th (22:29.60) while Emanuel Elizondo was 48th (22:54.54), Jake Smith 58th (23:43.05), Landon Shaver 65th (24:27.24), Ethan Smith 66th (24:34.20) and Alex Elizondo 89th (30:25.12).
“Tristan, Mason, Bob, Brodie Overdear, Bodie Ferguson, Manny Elizondo and Koen Smith all came in and ran at or below their goal time,” Hembree said. “I’m proud of how we are competing so far this season.”
Meanwhile, North Sand Mountain, Section and Skyline had runners race as individuals during the meet.
NSM’s Lane Gamble was the top county finisher in the race with a fifth-place finish (18:44.39). His teammates Brandon Bearden (23:39.44) and Eli Crump (27:03.55) finished 57th and 81st (27:03.55) respectively.
Koda Moore led Section with a 34th-place finish (21:59.58) while Alex Miguel was 56th (23:31.11), Cogan McCutchen 84th (27:36.91) and Giovanny Vega 85th (27:41.96). Jack Pickett finished 88th (30:07.17) for Skyline.
Black & Gold Classic’s Girls Small School (1A-4A) Division — Pisgah finished as the runner-up in the Girls 1A-4A division with a team score of 78 points, seven points better than third-place Sylvania (85) and 34 points in front of cross country newcomer Plainview.
Whitesburg Christian took the team title with a near-perfect score of 17.
Nevaeh Evans (24:21.13) and Rhylee Bell (24:39.47) finished 11th and 13th respectively for Pisgah while Kayana Stewart (25:27.60) was 17th, Emma Sisk (25:46.58) was 20th, Katie Edwards was 35th (28:24.80), Kimberly Miller (29:18.91) was 44th, Destiny Lewis (32:42.86) was 64th and Annalisse Barnhill (33:49.24) was 65th.
“The girls team lost some great runners from last year’s team. I have been looking for someone to step in and step up and Nevaeh, Rhylee, Kayana, Emma and Katie ran unreal for us,” said Pisgah head coach Gus Hembree.
Meanwhile, North Sand Mountain, Section and Skyline had runners race as individuals during the meet.
Katie Roach finished 37th (28:32.92) and Kaylee Bullock was 71st (39:08.24) for Skyline while Kaden Reyes (29:15.93) and Paisley Pritchett (29:22.45) finished 43rd and 45th respectively for NSM and JoAnna Newsom (31:10.52) and Sammie White (38:04.55) finished 59th and 70th respectively for Section.
Junior High/Junior Varsity 2-mile races — Section’s Kerby Brooks finished 27th (15:59.57) while teammates Ava Barnes was 60th (18:32.19) and Ellie Reed was 96th (20:18.38) In the Junior High/Junior Varsity Girls 2-mile race. Pisgah’s Addyson Barnett finished 98th (20:20.11).
In the Junior High/Junior Varsity Boys 2-mile race, Section’s Diego Manuel finished 104th (16:09.70) and Piercen Saint was 163rd (19:24.23).
