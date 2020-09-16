The Pisgah volleyball team is on the verge of program history.
The Eagles defeated Ider 25-14, 25-12, 25-20 to take the lead in the Class 2A Area 15 standings last Wednesday and needed another win over Ider Tuesday night in order to claim the program’s first regular-season area championship.
Pisgah (3-0 in area play), which began playing volleyball in 2009, would also host next month’s area tournament with a win over the Hornets. A loss would force a coin flip with Ider (2-1 in area play) to determine which team hosted the area tournament.
Because Class 2A Area 15 is a three-team area, the regular-season champion automatically earns a spot in the Class 2A North Super Regionals.
Molly Head recorded 10 kills and five blocks for Pisgah while Ashley Shrader had eight kills and one block. The Eagles also got two kills and two aces from Amber Shrader, three kills and one block from Emma Ellison and two aces and one block from Hannah Duncan.
Last Tuesday, the Pisgah posted two area wins over North Sand Mountain (0-4 in area play). Pisgah won the first match 25-7, 25-8 and 25-14 before winning the second match 25-18, 25-17, 25-19.
In both matches combined, Heard posted 27 kills and four blocks while Shrader had nine kills, three blocks and five aces, Amber Shrader had five kills, one ace and two blocks, Duncan had six aces, one kill and three blocks and Ellison had three kills and five blocks. Bella Bobo had two aces in the first match.
North Jackson splits tri-match — At Woodville, North Jackson defeated the home team 25-16, 25-7 in a best-of-three match on Monday but lost to Lindsay Lane 25-18, 25-14.
Scottsboro drops area match to Arab — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats lost to visiting Arab in Class 6A Area 15 play on Monday at Carter Gymnasium.
Arab won the match 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, 25-23.
Pisgah splits with Fort Payne, Madison County — At Pisgah, the Eagles (8-7) defeated Class 6A Fort Payne after falling to 4A Madison County during a tri-match on Monday.
Against Fort Payne, Pisgah swept the best-of-three match 25-23, 25-22. Amber Shrader recorded five kills, three blocks and one ace and Ashley Shrader had four kills and two blocks for Pisgah while Molly Heard had three kills and five blocks. Karlee Holcomb had three aces while Hannah Duncan had one ace and Emma Ellison had one block.
Madison County defeated the Eagles 25-19, 25-11. Heard totaled three kills and six blocks for Pisgah while Ashley Shrader had one kill, one ace and two blocks, Amber Shrader had one ace and two blocks, Ellison had one block and Duncan had one ace.
North Jackson falls to DAR, Sylvania — At Stevenson, the Chiefs were swept in a tri-match last Tuesday.
North Jackson fell in four games to visiting DAR in Class 4A Area 14 play. After North Jackson won the first set 25-23, DAR took the next three sets 26-24, 25-15, 25-21 to win the best-of-five match.
The Chiefs also fell to Sylvania in a best-of-three match, 25-10, 27-25.
Woodville falls to Valley Head — At Valley Head, the home team swept the visiting Panthers in a best-of-five match 25-8, 2514, 25-19 on Thursday. Valley Head also won the best-of-three junior varsity match 25-15, 25-8.
