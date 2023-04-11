As a young cheerleader, Haylen Miles watched those cheering at the collegiate level and wanted to someday be one of them.
On Thursday, Miles took the latest step to make that happen.
Miles signed scholarship papers to join the cheer program at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville during a signing ceremony at Scottsboro High School.
“I have been competitively cheering for 12 years,” Miles said, “(and) I knew from a very young age that I wanted to go on to the highest level possible in cheerleading. I looked up to the girls on the best teams of the time like Alabama and Kentucky and wanted to be just like them.”
Miles joins a Wallace State program that made quite the impression on her during this year’s United Cheer Association Nationals in Orlando back in February, when Scottsboro competed in the high school division and Wallace State in the college division.
“I was impressed by their athleticism put on the floor this year at UCA Nationals,” Miles said. “I knew I wanted to be a Lion. I attended an open practice and fell in love with the athletes and coaches alike. I was very blessed to receive my offer that day and I never looked back. I hope it will be pressure in a good way. I want my athletic ability to be pushed to its limit and I cannot wait to show what I can do.”
Miles has been a key figure in the Scottsboro cheer program, closing her career by helping the Wildcats win the AHSAA Class 5A state championship.
“Haylen is blessed with natural talent and ability,” said Scottsboro head cheer coach Paige Hodges. “This coupled with her work ethic has made her a valuable part of our program. She is deserving of this scholarship opportunity because she truly loves the sport and this has been a long time dream of hers.”
Miles said her time as a Wildcat Cheerleader was special.
“Scottsboro Cheerleading taught me how to be a great athlete but an even better person,” Miles said. “My senior season was record breaking for the program. We took home a first place finish at regionals, super regionals and state. That program was my foundation and I am truly excited to see how Wallace State builds me even more.”
