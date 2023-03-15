Scottsboro pole vaulting legend Maddox Hamm added another national championship to his resume over the weekend.
The Virginia Tech signee won the boys pole vault national title at the New Balance Nationals in Boston on Saturday.
It was the third national championship of Hamm’s career, having previously won titles at the Adidas Track Nationals and the National Pole Vault Summit.
Hamm won the New Balance Nationals with a vault of 17 feet, 8.5 inches.
“Coming here, being able to jump the 540 bar at such a big meet (was good) because I’d had a rough indoor season. Before this meet, I think the highest bar I’d cleared was like 17-2, in a bit of a slump. Finally figuring some stuff out,” Hamm told nbnationalsin.com after winning the New Balance Nationals pole vault championship.
Hamm, who won another AHSAA state indoor pole vaulting state title last month, and Wyatt Stewart were the last two competitors that jumped 17 feet, 8.75 inches. Hamm cleared it on his first try while Stewart was unsuccessful on his three attempts.
Hamm has won five AHSAA pole vault state championships (three outdoor and two indoor) and was named the 2022 Gatorade Alabama Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
