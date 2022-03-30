An Ardmore, Alabama angler reeled in the biggest fish — and the biggest prize — in the annual Scottsboro-Lake Guntersville stop of the Sealy Outdoors Big Bass Splash last weekend.
Patrick Anderson caught a 10.67-pound largemouth bass on Day 1 of the three-day event that turned out to be the winning fish, landing Anderson a new Phoenix 919 Pro XP powered by Mercury bass boat valued at $55,000.
The tournament, which featured hourly weigh-ins Friday through Sunday, paid out some $290,000 in cash and prizes. It also paid out prizes for the top-five overall finishers.
Anderson weighed in his winning fish during the 12-1 p.m. hour weigh-in on Friday, then managed to hold that lead the rest of the way. There were no other fish caught that had a double-digit weight total. Anderson’s fish weighed almost two pounds more than last year’s winning fish.
Donovan Williams of New Hope was the tournament runner-up with a 9.61-pound bass, netting him $2,500 for second place. Jackson McCool of Millport finished third (8.40 pounds, $2,000) and Jeff West of Shelbyville, Tennessee was fourth (7.74 pounds, $1,500).
Scottsboro angler Bruce Yarbrough was the top local finisher. Yarbrough placed fifth overall, winning an extra $1,000 with an 8.04-pound bass that also netted him $1,500 for first-place in Saturday morning’s 7-8 a.m. hourly weigh-in.
Three other Jackson County anglers also won hourly weigh-ins. Daniel Kennedy of Hollywood netted the $1,500 first-place prize for winning Friday’s 11-a.m.-12 p.m. hourly weigh-in with a 6.25-pound bass while Terrance Woodall of Scottsboro won the $1,500 for placing first in Friday’s 1-2 p.m. hourly weigh-in with a 7.36-pounder and Corey Wheeler of Pisgah won $1,500 by winning Saturday’s 9-10 a.m. hourly weigh-in with a 7.34-pounder.
Here is the complete list of how local anglers fared in the 2022 Sealy Outdoors Big Bass Splash (in parenthesis are fish weights and prize money total the angler received):
FRIDAY
7-8 a.m. weigh-in
1. Daniel Patterson, Scottsboro (6.31, $600)
7. Stephen Gannon, Scottsboro (5.61, $400)
11. Brandon Smith, Scottsboro (5.01, $300)
13. Junior Lewis, Scottsboro (4.79, $250)
16. Billy Joe Miller, Scottsboro (4.61, $100)
8-9 a.m. weigh-in
7. Stephen Clark, Scottsboro (6.12, $400)
10. Jason Miller, Scottsboro (5.52, $325)
9-10 a.m. weigh-in
5. Mitch Smith, Scottsboro (5.64, $500)
8. Todd Hughes, Stevenson (4.98-$375)
15. Jason Bean, Scottsboro (4.64-$200)
10-11 a.m. weigh-in
4. Richard Murphree, Dutton (5.64, $550)
12. Riley Johnson, Flat Rock (5.01, $275)
11 a.m-12 p.m. weigh-in
1. Daniel Kennedy, Hollywood (6.25, $1,500)
4. Fred Coffman, Stevenson (5.63, $550)
12. Dakota Garner, Stevenson (4.79, $275)
17. Jeff Masters, Scottsboro (4.57, $75)
12-1 p.m. weigh-in
11. Euyless Holcomb, Hollywood (5.11, $300)
1-2 p.m. weigh-in
1. Terrance Woodall, Scottsboro (7.36, $1,500)
6. Kevin Atkinson, Scottsboro (6.00, $450)
7. Kamron Hutchins, Stevenson (5.93, $400)
17. Junior Lewis, Scottsboro (5.12, $75)
SATURDAY
7-8 a.m. weigh-in
1. Bruce Yarbrough, Scottsboro (8.04, $1,500)
5. Mike Sanders, Bryant (5.05, $500)
9. Kevin Sheppard, Scottsboro (4.86, $350)
13. Melvin “Ledon” Martin, Woodville (4.01, $250)
8-9 a.m. weigh-in
2. Darrel Yockel, Scottsboro (6.49, $750)
5. Riley Johnson, Flat Rock (5.08, $500)
14. Cody McBryar, Scottsboro (4.04, $225)
9-10 a.m. weigh-in
1. Corey Wheeler, Pisgah (7.34, $1,500)
12. Mike Sanders, Bryant (4.60, $275)
10-11 a.m. weigh-in
7. Brent Turner, Scottsboro (5.07, $400)
11 a.m-12 p.m. weigh-in
6. Brandon Smith, Scottsboro (4.98, $450)
12-1 p.m. weigh-in
2. Jason Miller, Scottsboro (7.38, $750)
4. Noah Chappelear, Bryant (6.07, $550)
6. Jason Sanders, Bryant (5.11, $450)
13. Josh McCanless, Stevenson (4.39, $250)
1-2 p.m. weigh-in
8. Steven Lusk, Scottsboro (5.10, $375)
16. Corey Wheeler, Pisgah (4.64, $100)
SUNDAY
7-8 a.m. weigh-in
None
8-9 a.m. weigh-in
4. Jeff Masters, Scottsboro (5.86, $550)
7. Don Privette, Stevenson (5.08, $400)
9-10 a.m. weigh-in
5. Joseph Giovingo, Scottsboro (5.61, $500)
17. Stephen Clark, Scottsboro (4.16, $75)
10-11 a.m. weigh-in
3. William Robinson, Scottsboro (5.98, $600)
4. Robert Davis, Stevenson (5.72, $550)
10. Tommy Jones, Scottsboro (4.86, $325)
11 a.m-12 p.m. weigh-in
12. Phillip Harrell, Scottsboro (5.10, $275)
12-1 p.m. weigh-in
2. Billy Womack, Scottsboro (6.58, $750)
7. Corey Wheeler, Pisgah (5.23, $400)
9. Joseph Giovingo, Scottsboro (4.89, $350)
10. Jerry Wells, Flat Rock (4.83, $325)
14. Tommy Lynn, Scottsboro (4.57, $225)
1-2 p.m. weigh-in
2. Jerry Wells, Flat Rock (6.62, $750)
