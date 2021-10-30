The Section football program closed the 2021 season with a milestone victory.
The Lions used a fast start to lift it to a 53-6 victory over county rival Woodville Thursday night, giving the Section football program is 200th all-time victory.
The Lions also posted their first winning season since 2013.
“I’m proud of these guys,” said Section head coach Chris Hammon. “They could’ve dropped their heads after not making the playoffs and we beat 4A Hanceville and then come out tonight and get that 200th win, so that’s great for these guys and also to have that winning record, to get to 6-4, something that hasn’t been done (since 2013). So proud of our seniors and proud for our young guys coming up.”
The Lions improved to 7-3 all-time against Woodville. The home team in the series has now won the last six meetings.
Section jumped out to a 34-0 lead in the first quarter, with all five touchdowns being scored by different players. Section’s Drake McCutchen started the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown. On the ensuing Section drive, Jacob Cooper scored a 1-yard touchdown on a quarterback sneak to extend the Lions’ lead.
After another Woodville punt had Section on their own 18-yard line, Jr. Walker ripped off an 82-yard run to add another touchdown. Cameron Summerford would take the first run of the Lions’ next possession 51 yards before finishing it with an 11-yard touchdown the next play.
In the final minute of the quarter, Dominick Blair intercepted a Woodville pass, taking it all the way back to put the Lions up 34-0 to end the first quarter.
The Lions defense stopped Woodville cold the entire first half, holding the Panthers to minus 7 offensive yards, though Woodville did manage to piece together a nice-looking to end the half until the final play when Section halted the drive with an interception.
In the second half, with the game at 47-0, it was decided that the remainder of the game would be on eight-minute quarters with a running clock.
Woodville received the first half and, against the backup unit of the Lions, pieced together a 12-play, 65-yard drive spanning the entire third quarter and about half of the fourth quarter, ending on a 2-yard touchdown by senior Nathan Gardner. Section’s Dillan Pope closed the scoring with a 63-yard touchdown run.
Though Woodville endured a tough 0-10 season with a roster of less than 15 players, first-year Panthers head coach Matt Sanders remains positive about the experience his team got this season.
“We’re a young group, I got two seniors playing tonight, one junior, (and) I challenged our guys at halftime…we talked about effort and really challenging them and I felt like when we came out that first drive and drove it down the field and scored, the effort was much better,” Sanders said. “We let that last touchdown on the last play go, but defensively up to that point was good and the effort was much better in the second half. At the end of the day, we got to go to work…The good news is, we can’t go anywhere but up from here so we got to keep working.”
