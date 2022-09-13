The Pisgah cross country teams got its first look this season at the trail at the site of the upcoming state meet.
The Pisgah cross country teams got its first look this season at the trail at the site of the upcoming state meet.
The Eagles ran in the Chickasaw Trails meet at Oakville Indian Mounds Park near Moulton on Saturday.
Tristan Little and Mason Overdear led the way for Pisgah in the Chickasaw Trail’s Small School Varsity Boys 5K race, posting a 15th- and 22nd-place finish respectively. Little ran the course in a time of 17:47.38 while Overdear’s time was 18:14.65.
Also for the Eagles, Brodie Ferguson finished 47th (19:08.64) while Emanuel Elizondo was 49th (19:12.07), Ethan Smith 200th (23:31.17), Jake Smith 204th (23:43.24), Tristan Huston 211th (23:59.66), Tristan Cuzzort 257th (26:37.04), Wilson Gann 276th (28:57.19) and Hunter Huxtable 279th (29:43.59).
In the Small School Varsity Girls race, Kerby Brooks paced Pisgah with a 79th-place finish (24:07.37) while Kayana Stewart was 80th (24:08.62), Nevaeh Evans 83rd (24:11.80), Katie Edwards 85th (24:13.77), Emma Sisk 119th (25:25.41), Bree Draper 122nd (25:28.41), Kenyde Givens 161st (26:46.73), Laily Brown 197th (28:19.98) and Kimberly Miller 211th (28:53.29).
