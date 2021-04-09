The Scottsboro varsity boys golf team notched a pair of Top-10 finishes in two tournaments this past week.
The Wildcats turned in an eighth-place finish in the Huntsville Invitational on Tuesday before posting a fifth-place finish in the McDonald’s Invitational on Wednesday.
The Huntsville Invitational was a 16-team tournament that was played the Hampton Cove Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Highlands Course.
Matt Croft led the Wildcats’ effort with an 84, followed by John Bone with an 88, Drake Hogland with a 94, Will Harrington with a 95 and Ethan Roberts with a 99. Playing as an individual, Scottsboro’s Buckner Anderson shot an 88.
Meanwhile, the 14-team McDonald’s Invitational was played at Gunters Landing in Guntersville.
Croft again led the Scottsboro charge with an 84 while Anderson shot an 88, Bone shot a 91 and Harrington and Hogland both shot a 92. Roberts shot an 87 while playing as an individual.
Girls
Scottsboro finishes fifth — At Huntsville, the Scottsboro varsity girls golf team turned in a fifth-place showing in the Huntsville Invitational on Tuesday.
The tournament was played at the Hampton Cove Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s River Course.
Abby Hambrick led Scottsboro with a 93 while Kaitlyn Price shot 114 and Shelby Cooley shot 122.
