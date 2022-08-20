On a dark night, in Higdon, the words of “a close game is always decided by a couple of plays,” proved ever true as Class 1A Valley Head took advantage of a couple of North Sand Mountain (NSM) mishaps to pull out a thrilling 45-33 win.
With NSM trailing 29-27 in the third quarter, two bad snaps on third and fourth down swung the momentum to the visitors as the Tigers took advantage, scoring on a 32-yard drive to push the lead to two possessions in the fourth quarter.
“Every play matters,” said NSM head coach Keith Kirby, whose team lost its sixth consecutive game at home, dating back to last year, after having a 16-game home win streak.
The game was tight almost throughout as both teams finished almost even in statistics, including both getting 16 first downs apiece.
However, it was the strong rushing attack of Valley Head, behind senior quarterback Elan Bain, who finished with 193 yards rushing on 28 carries and scored four touchdowns.
“He’s a good football player,” Kirby said of Bain after the game. “We’ve got to get our defense fixed. It’s too much pressure on the offense when you have to score each time just to stay even.”
The game was back and forth through the first half, as the Bison had a 27-21 halftime lead. Both teams scored on each possession of the first half.
NSM sophomore quarterback Landon Keller got it started, connecting with Nelson Poore on a 44-yard touchdown.
Valley Head answered, driving 74 yards, capped by a 24-yard touchdown run by Bain. The PAT gave the Tigers a 7-6 lead.
NSM regained the lead to close out the first quarter. Blake Hill set up the touchdown by returning a kickoff 75 yards to the Valley Head 19. Nine plays later, Hank Farmer scored on a one-yard run. Farmer added a two-point run to make it 14-7.
Hunter Robinson answered, returning the kick 52 yards to midfield. Robinson capped the drive with an eight-yard touchdown run. A missed PAT left NSM ahead 14-13 with 9:22 in the half.
Excitement on the kickoff continued as Kaden Moore returned the kick 75 yards to the Valley Head five-yard line. Three plays later, Farmer scored on a one-yard run. Freshman Jackson Burgess added the PAT to give the Bison a 21-13 lead with 7:56 left in the half.
The Tigers answered back. Bain appeared tackled before flipping the ball forward to Noah Hulgan, who ran for a 36-yard touchdown. Bain scored on a two-point run, to tie it at 21-21 with 5:51 left in the half.
NSM closed out the first half fireworks by marching 78 yards in 13 plays, capped by a 10-yard touchdown from Keller to Hill to make it 27-21 at half.
The Tigers grabbed the lead late in the third quarter when Bain scored on a 13-yard run. His two-point run gave Valley Head a 29-27 lead.
Following the bad snaps by NSM, the Tigers pushed the lead to 37-27 on a six-yard touchdown run by Bain.
NSM kept fighting, bouncing back again, when Keller connected with Poore for a 61-yard touchdown, cutting the score to 37-33 with 8:54 left to play.
NSM looked to grab the lead after Hill recovered an onside kick. The Bison got to the Valley Head 14 before turning the ball over on downs.
The Tigers and Bain put the game away, from there, as they drove 88 yards. Bain capped it with a three-yard scoring run to make it 45-33.
In addition to his rushing performance, Bain completed all three of his passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. Robinson finished with 285 all-purpose yards and a touchdown, including 81 yards rushing, 54 yards with two catches and returned four kicks for 150 yards.
Valley Head (0-1) finished with 52 offensive plays for 382 total yards, including 292 rushing.
For NSM (0-1), Keller finished 9-of-21 passing for 206 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Farmer had 70 yard rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries, while Kayden Gilley added 53 yards on seven carries.
Moore had 200 all-purpose yards, including 68 yards rushing, caught three passes for 33 yards and returned two kicks for 99 yards. Poore caught two touchdown passes for 105 total yards.
NSM finished with 52 offensive plays for 372 total yards, including 166 rushing.
