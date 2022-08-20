Moore

NSM's Kaden Moore tries to keep his balance after getting past a Valley Head defender during the teams' season-opening contest Friday night in Higdon.

 Sentinel Photo | Charles Bowen

On a dark night, in Higdon, the words of “a close game is always decided by a couple of plays,” proved ever true as Class 1A Valley Head took advantage of a couple of North Sand Mountain (NSM) mishaps to pull out a thrilling 45-33 win. 

With NSM trailing 29-27 in the third quarter, two bad snaps on third and fourth down swung the momentum to the visitors as the Tigers took advantage, scoring on a 32-yard drive to push the lead to two possessions in the fourth quarter. 

