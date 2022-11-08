The Scottsboro varsity boys cross country team’s state championship-winning streak ended Saturday.
The Wildcats took second in the 2022 AHSAA Cross Country Championships’ Class 5A Boys 5K Race on Saturday, closing with a team score of 54 points — 16 back of state champion Alabama Christian Academy — on a rainy Saturday at the Oakville Indian Mounds Park and Education Center.
“Tough, but that happens sometimes,” said Scottsboro head coach Luke Robinson. “I know they’re bummed, but they emptied the tank at the end. They’re bummed about that because they're competitors. But they definitely don’t have any reason to hang their heads. You’ve got losses you’re frustrated or upset about it because we ran poorly, and then you’ve got losses even when you show up and still lose. That hurts, but ACA just beat us. Great team. They ran as a pack real well today. I think we ran a great race too. Just didn’t have enough to beat them today.”
Scottsboro had won six consecutive state championships entering Saturday’s state meet, winning Class 5A titles from 2016-19 and 6A titles from 2020-21.
Scottsboro did leave the state meet with an individual state championship.
Auburn commit Evan Hill capped off his stellar Scottsboro career by winning his first individual state championship. Hill, who had a state runner-up finish in Class 6A a year ago, crossed the finish line in a time of 15:37.34 and edging teammate Stephen Jones (15:37.35) in a photo finish. Hill was in third place behind Jones and John Carroll’s Arthur Langley with 1,200 meters to go before making his move to build up an estimated 80-meter lead on Jones. But Jones reached down and with what he had led sprinted the final meters to make up ground, but Hill leaned at the line to hold on and win the title.
“I kind of thought I was out of it with about 800 (meters) left. But I just started moving at the end and Stephen almost caught me,” Hill said. “I’m really glad I could get an individual state championship in my senior year, it really means a lot.”
“When Evan made a move, I knew I was still in it and I just tried to make a move with what I had left in me,” Jones said.
Robinson was proud of what the duo accomplished Saturday.
“Epic 1-2 finish,” he said. “Knew Evan was going to be there. He’s always been a big-race, championship race kind of dude. When these big races come up, no matter where he’s at. Kudos to Stephen. Really easy for the guy that’s been No. 2 on the team all year to gauge off the No. 1, but it says a lot of about Stephen to recognize he needed to be moving and run his own race. Says a lot about his growth over the past year, two years.”
But ACA overcame the 1-2 individual finish by Hill and Jones by placing four runners in the Top 12 and all five of its scoring runners in the Top 19.
Following Hill’s and Jones’ state championship and state runner-up finishes, senior Josh Hill finished 14th (16:36.42) to give Scottsboro three all-state runners (Top-15 finishers). Scottsboro junior Hamilton Richardson just missed an all-state finish, placing 16th (16:43.51) while sophomore Brady Strickland was 31st (17:32.85), seventh-grader Ryder Linville 40th (17:43.56), freshman Patton Russell 60th (18:24.01), senior Wilson Hill 75th (18:47.49), senior Cameron Estes 79th (18:54.60) and eighth-grader Will Paradise 97th (19:32.56).
“We let a little gap form in the first mile. Based on everything I looked at, we closed well. We had probably one of the best two-mile (finishes) that we’ve had the whole season. I don’t know if we got caught up in the first woods or we got out too comfortable that first 800 to 1,000 meters and let a little gap form. We spent the last two miles closing the gap, and closed some of it, just let it get a little too big early. Too much to come back from,” Robinson said.
“Tough, but that happens sometimes. You get stuck behind people in the woods. It’s hard to gauge off others because some people are going out faster than they should and some people are not going as fast as they should. We just happened to be on the bad end of a few packs. They realized it. You could tell at the first mile they realized it and started moving. That gap just got big and it was hard to come back from.”
Evan Hill echoed Robinson’s thoughts on Scottsboro’s race and said falling short of a team title his senior season won’t dampen the fond memories he has had throughout his SHS career.
“We’ve had good state races every year,” said Evan Hill, a four-time all-state runner and five-time team state-title winner. “I don’t think this was a bad race for us. We ended on a good race.”
