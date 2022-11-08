Hill and Jones

Scottsboro's Evan Hill (left) and Stephen Jones were the Class 5A state individual champion and runner-up respectively after a photo finish at AHSAA state meet.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Scottsboro varsity boys cross country team’s state championship-winning streak ended Saturday.

The Wildcats took second in the 2022 AHSAA Cross Country Championships’ Class 5A Boys 5K Race on Saturday, closing with a team score of 54 points — 16 back of state champion Alabama Christian Academy — on a rainy Saturday at the Oakville Indian Mounds Park and Education Center.

