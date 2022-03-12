The Scottsboro varsity boys soccer team opened area play with a victory Thursday night.
The No. 12-ranked Wildcats built a 2-0 lead and held off host Arab for a Class 6A Area 15 win.
Scottsboro (10-2-2, 1-0) took a 1-0 lead on Jaime Nolasco’s goal 13 minutes into the first half before upping is lead to 2-0 on Alvaro Macias Cazorla’s goal off an assist Marcos Francisco.
Scottsboro 2, Madison County 0 — At Gurley, Teruya Isozaki had a goal and an assist and Juan Tomas had one goal while Jackson Moore had seven saves in goal during Scottsboro’s win on March 3.
Girls
Arab 3, Scottsboro 1 — At Arab, the host Knights scored two second-half goals to down Scottsboro in Class 6A Area 15 play Thursday night.
Maddie West scored the lone goal for Scottsboro (5-8-1, 0-1), which sent the game to halftime tied at 1-all.
Madison County 5, Scottsboro 4 — At Gurley, Makenna Howes recorded two goals and an assist for Scottsboro while Nevada Champion and Maddie West both had one goal and one assist each on March 3. Adela Francisco pitched in an assist and Lydia West had eight saves in goal for the Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.