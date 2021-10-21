The Scottsboro football team gets to break out its home black jerseys this Friday for the first time in more than a month.
By kickoff, it will have been five weeks — 35 days — since the Wildcats played under the lights at Trammell Stadium, and head coach Cris Bell said his team is excited to get to play at home this week against Pell City.
“We had to get (the black jerseys) out of the mothballs,” joked Bell, whose team last played at Trammell Stadium on Sept. 17. “It feels like it’s been forever since we’ve been at home. We’re awfully glad to be back at Trammell.”
Scottsboro (2-6, 1-5) and Pell City (1-7, 0-6) square off in the Class 6A Region 7 finale Friday at 7 p.m. It’s also “Senior Night” for the Wildcats.
Friday’s game is officially the sixth all-time meeting — Scottsboro leads the series 3-2 — but is just the fifth on-field meeting, as Pell City picked up a COVID-19 related forfeit win over the Wildcats last season. The teams last on-field meeting came back in 1999.
Pell City is coming off of a 58-14 loss at Fort Payne and has lost five straight games since posting a non-region win over Talladega on Sept. 10. The Panthers are averaging 17.6 points per game while allowing 31.1 points per game.
“They’ve been kind of running some different things trying to find something (offensively),” Bell said of Pell City. “Recently they’ve shown more spread. Other times they’ve been more balanced. Athletically, they’ve got athletes at every position.”
Scottsboro is coming off of a 27-26 win at playoff-bound Southside that snapped a six-game losing streak. After building a 21-12 lead at halftime, the Wildcats put together a late drive to score the winning touchdown with 55 seconds remaining before forcing a Southside turnover to seal the win.
“Really happy for our kids that they finally got rewarded for the work they’ve put in,” Bell said. “The go-ahead drive, we had to overcome some penalties, some adversity, and the kids showed tremendous resiliency. Every week our guys have focused on getting better and that came to fruition on Friday night. We’re excited about that win, but we’ve got to get back to work because we’ve got another opportunity this week.”
