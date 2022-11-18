The Scottsboro wrestling program has fielded young lineups for the past few years, and in a sense, that’s true again this season.
But Scottsboro head coach Chris Staton isn’t viewing the 2022-23 Wildcats as a young team.
“This core group we’ve got back, they’ve got a good bit of experience and we need them to step up and lead,” Staton said.
The Wildcats return a number of starters from last season’s team, which finished eighth in the AHSAA Wrestling Championships’ Class 5A-6A State Tournament. That experience combined with what Staton hopes is added consistency and improvement from Scottsboro’s junior class could have the Wildcats in the mix for a state title at season’s end.
“We’ve got some ninth- and 10th-graders that are really wrestling well,” Staton said, “but it’s going to depend on our juniors in the middle and upper weights. That junior group has to step up.”
Scottsboro will compete in a Class 5A-only division, as the AHSAA went to four classifications (1A-4A, 5A, 6A, 7A) for wrestling this season.
“That 5A-6A division was brutal,” Staton said. “It made for a fun state tournament, but it was really tough.”
A Class 5A-only division won’t be a cakewalk, Staton added.
Perennial power Arab, after finishing second in Class 5A-6A last season, enters the 2022-23 campaign ranked No. 1 in the Alabama Wrestling Coaches Association’s preseason rankings. Scottsboro is second, followed by Jasper, Gulf Shores, Moody, Alexandria, Southside, Hayden, Shelby County and Beauregard rounding out the preseason Top-10.
Scottsboro’s lineup this season will be flexible, with several wrestlers having the potential to wrestle in multiple weight classes.
Entering the season, Scottsboro’s tentative lineup has a vacancy in the 106-pound weight class while Stone Staton will wrestle at 113, Cole Synder at 120, John Stewart at 126, Matthew Dupree at 132, Thomas Rackler at 138 and Josh Draskovic at 145 while Aidan Goggans, Ansel Goggans and Colton Durham could all shuffle between 152, 160 and 170 weight classes. Porter Mitchem and Jacob Anderson will shuffle between the 182- and 195-pound weight classes while Nate Warren and Drake Talley will wrestle at 220 and Nathan Bearden at heavyweight.
Stewart was the Class 5A-6A 120-pound state runner-up last season and Stone Staton finished third in the 106-pound weight class while Synder, RAckler, Warren, Aiden Goggans and Ansel Goggans are also 2021-22 state-tournament qualifiers that return for the Wildcats.
Warren and Talley are expected to be sidelined for the first few weeks of the season due to injuries suffered during football season. The Wildcats lost three other wrestlers, Connor Calfee, Coen Osborne and Caleb Johnson, to season-ending injuries.
“It’s just been one of those years where (the injuries) seemed to pile up,” Chris Staton said. “I hate if for those guys.”
Scottsboro was set to begin its 2022-23 season on Thursday with a tri-match against Madison County and Mae Jemison. The Wildcats wrestle today in the Hewitt-Trussville Duals and in the Hoover Duals on Tuesday.
Chris Staton said Scottsboro needs steady improvement throughout the season in order to reach the goals it wants to accomplish.
“The regular season matters, but you’re trying to get matches in and make sure you’re doing things that get you ready for the tournament,” he said. “Everything you do is preparing your kids to peak at the right time.”
