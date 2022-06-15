For 27 years, Shelton State Community College head baseball coach Bobby Sprowl has hosted an annual baseball camp in Scottsboro. With this year’s camp coming to an end, Sprowl enjoyed seeing all the players that came out to their first camp of the summer.
“It’s fun to watch them play and have a good time and have some success and have a little fair at the same time and they enjoy it,” Sprowl said.
While the camp is from ages six to 17, Sprowl personally always enjoys working with the younger players more and seeing the quick improvements they make.
“It’s like the younger ones when they first come, by the end of the week they can all hit a baseball and even if they’re getting early that they’ve seen so much that they can hit so I like the younger ones,” Sprowl said. “The excitement they get, the way you play this game is you got to have fun and come out here having fun all the time, when they make a play, it’s so exciting to watch them.”
Even though most of Tuesday was washed out due to the weather, the players got plenty of time on the ball fields and in the batting cages, Sprowl thinks they got good work and enjoyed his time in Scottsboro.
“I just enjoy (Jackson county), this is my favorite camp that I do and a lot of it is that the kids are so well-behaved, they’re fun to be with, they’re yes sir, no sir and they have fun, it’s been a blessing for me and my players and coaches that come help me.”
