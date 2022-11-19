Blake Shrader

UAB defensive backs coach Blake Shrader, a North Jackson alum, is one of 51 nominees for the Broyles Award, which goes to college football's top assistant coach.

 Photo Courtesy of UAB Athletics

A North Jackson High School alum is up for an award honoring college football’s top assistant coach.

UAB defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Blake Shrader, a 2004 North Jackson High School graduate, has been nominated for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

