A North Jackson High School alum is up for an award honoring college football’s top assistant coach.
UAB defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Blake Shrader, a 2004 North Jackson High School graduate, has been nominated for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.
Shrader is one of just 51 assistant coaches nominated for the award, which will be announced in December.
Shrader has been UAB’s defensive backs coach since 2017. Since then, UAB has finished top 10 nationally in passing yards allowed twice and top 15 three times. This season, Shrader has led a pass defense that is one of the most elite in the nation. UAB has not allowed a 300-yard passer this entire season and has held nine of 10 quarterbacks its faced to less than 215 passing yards and only 56% completion rate.
Shrader is a former North Jackson quarterback/defensive back and helped the Chiefs reached the Class 4A state championship game in 2002. He was two-time all-state defensive back and played college football at Auburn before serving as a defensive quality control assistant at Auburn from 2008-09 before becoming a graduate assistant at South Alabama from 2010-12. Shrader was the defensive backs coach at Jacksonville State in 2013, the director of player personnel at UAB in 2014 and a quality control coordinator at Georgia in 2015 before returning to UAB in January of 2016.
