It has not been the season anyone within the North Sand Mountain football program expected.
But despite some struggles, the Bison enter Week 8 of the high school football season with its playoff hopes still intact.
“We’re running out of chances, but we’re glad we’ve still got some left,” said NSM head coach Keith Kirby. “This hasn’t gone like any of us wanted it to, but we’re still trying to make something of it. We’ve still got a chance, and that’s all you can ask for.”
NSM most likely needs to win its final two Class 2A Region 7 games to have a shot at extending its playoff berth streak to seven. The first task in that scenario comes Friday when the Bison go on the road to face Whitesburg Christian.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Madison County Middle School in Gurley.
NSM (2-5, 1-3) is 2-0 in road games this season.
It’s the second meeting between the schools, with NSM leading the series 1-0 thanks to a 44-13 win in Higdon a year ago.
Whitesburg Christian (2-5, 0-4) have non-region wins over Asbury 51-28 and Shoals Christian 61-14 and losses to non-region foe Gaylesville 38-30 and region foes Falkville 54-12, Pisgah 56-14, Tanner 47-12 and Section 35-0.
Though their record may not show it, Kirby said the Warriors are an improved team.
“They do some things, got some good guys and you can tell that they’ve been coached up well,” Kirby said.
NSM is coming off of a 42-14 loss to Class 3A No. 1-ranked Fyffe, the owner of a nation-leading 51-game winning streak.
To bounce back, Kirby said the Bison have to “go do the basics of the game. We’re trying to fix some of the things that have hurt us and to get going. We’ve got to win the next two, but the only (game) we do anything about is this one. That’s the mindset, we’re trying to get it going this week.”
