The North Sand Mountain boys golf team won a state championship back in May. Now three months later, team members received some bling for their efforts.
The NSM boys golf team golfers and coaches received their 2023 Class 1A-2A state championship rings during a ceremony at Dogwood Hills Golf Club in Flat Rock on Aug. 20.
It was NSM’s second state golf championship in the past four years.
NSM’s 2023 roster consisted of golfers Brady Anderson, Kade Davis, Jarrett Hill, Jack Johnson, Blake Maples and Duncan Wilks, all of whom will to return for the 2024 season. NSM coaches were Danielle Maples, Jarrett Moore and Luke Maples,
At the state tournament, NSM posted a two-round team score of +65/641, finishing 28 strokes in front of state runner-up Elba (+93/669), 36 better than third-place Pike Liberal Arts (+101/677) and 64 better than fourth-place Athens Bible (+129/705).
Hill, who also played on NSM’s 2019 state-title winning team, shot a two-round 11-over par 155 and finished fourth overall to lead the Bison’s effort at state. Blake Maples tied for sixth after shooting a 12-over par 156 while Anderson shot a 164, Davis shot a 166 and Wilks shot a 175.
