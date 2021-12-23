A battle of state-ranked Jackson County teams landed in the win column for Skyline.
The Class 1A No. 3-ranked Vikings outscored visiting 2A No. 2 Section 37-24 in the second half to post a 69-53 win Friday night at Skyline High School’s newly named Ronnie McCarver Gymnasium.
It was the 10th straight win for Skyline (11-2).
The Vikings trailed 21-14 after one quarter before surging in front 32-29 at halftime. Skyline then outscored Section 17-8 in the third quarter to carry a 49-37 lead into the final period.
Weston Avans scored 25 points and Chase Bickers netted 20 for Skyline, which also got seven each from Will Avans and Logan Evans, six from Bryant Kennamer and five from Jayten Prince.
Logan Patterson scored 18 points and Alex Guinn had 10 for Section (11-3) while Dominik Blair had nine and Jacob Cooper and Drake McCutchen had seven each.
Pisgah 68, Sylvania 50 — At Pisgah, the Eagles outscored visiting Sylvania 24-8 in the second quarter to take control on the way to the win Friday night.
The game was tied 18-all after one quarter before Pisgah (7-5) opened up a 42-26 halftime lead. The Eagles were in front 52-42 after three quarters.
Jake Hendricks scored a game-high 23 points while Jakob Kirby netted 21 for Pisgah, which also got 11 from Rhyan Barrett and six from Mason Holcomb.
Ryan Bullock scored 14 points and Sawyer Hughes added 13 for Sylvania (2-11).
Saturday
Scottsboro 71, Cherokee County 56 — At Spring Garden, the Wildcats overcame a halftime deficit with a strong second half for a victory over Cherokee County during the Cherokee Invitational on Saturday.
After leading 14-13 at the end of the first quarter, Scottsboro (11-3) trailed 29-27 at halftime before outscoring the Warriors 27-8 in the fourth quarter to command.
Tyson Sexton scored a game-high 30 points and Parker Bell and Blake Jones scored 11 each for Scottsboro while Tyler Shelton had five and Seth Whitmire had four.
Jackson Amos scored 17 points and Malachi Horton added 15 for Cherokee County.
Monday
Scottsboro 69, Spring Garden 56 — At Spring Garden, four Wildcats scored in double figures as Scottsboro handed Class 2A No. 6-ranked Spring Garden its first loss of the season during play in the Cherokee Invitational.
Scottsboro (12-3) took control for the start, building a 17-6 lead after one quarter before holding leads for 34-23 at halftime and 59-43 entering the fourth quarter.
Seth Whitmire had a team-high 17 points and Parker Bell netted 16 for the Wildcats, who also got 12 from Tyson Sexton, 10 from Kyle Wright and six from Ethan Roberts.
Scottsboro closed out play in the Cherokee Invitational against 2A No. 10-ranked Sand Rock late Tuesday night.
North Jackson 59, South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 56 — At South Pittsburg, Tennessee, North Jackson rallied from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to sweep the season series with their state-line rival.
North Jackson (7-3) trailed 24-11, 38-23 and 48-35 at the quarter breaks before making its comeback.
Zeke Ballard scored 12 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter for the Chiefs, who also got 10 from Cadelle McDonald, nine from Preston Miller and eight from DeVontay Pickett.
Reggie Hunter scored 25 points for South Pittsburg (3-5).
