After trying unsuccessfully twice to keep a bunt fair, Scottsboro shortstop Kambrie Doss became even more determined to make something happen for the Wildcats in a key situation.
That something turned out to be a game-winning hit.
The junior blooped a walk-off RBI single into shallow right field to drive in the winning run as Class 6A No. 8-ranked Scottsboro edged No. 2-ranked and defending 4A state champion North Jackson 6-5 Wednesday afternoon at SHS to win the only meeting between the rivals this season.
“I knew I had to do something for my team,” said Doss after recording the second walk-off hit of her career. “We battled, we didn’t lay down. I think it’s something we can look back on (in the postseason).”
Doss’ heroics followed some for North Jackson, which scored two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game.
“It’s was heartbreaking for our girls, a rivalry game that they fought to the end and lose in the bottom of the seventh. But we’ll get better from it,” said North Jackson head coach Kevin Thompson. “We’ve got a lot of ball left. Scottsboro always has a really good team and it’s always a good game with them that makes us better. I’m really proud of the girls for fighting back and tying it.”
North Jackson (32-10) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, scoring a run in the first inning when Ja’Khia Hutchins scored on Sarah Garner’s RBI sacrifice fly before getting two runs in the second when courtesy runner Camryn Case scored on a pass ball and Trinity Seale stole home after Scottsboro tried to pick off Hutchins at second base.
But the Wildcats countered with a four-run bottom of the second thanks to an RBI single from BYU signee Lexie Bennett, an RBI sacrifice fly from Ella Lee and a two-run double from Coastal Alabama signee Olivia Tubbs. After Scottsboro took a 5-3 lead in the third when Alyssa Smart singled and her courtesy runner Emma Cunningham scored when Brooklyn Mcgee reached on an error, North Jackson tied the game at 5-all in the top of the seventh on Trinity Seale’s two-run double that followed a walk by Arielle Haynes and a single by Haven Steeley. But Scottsboro managed to strand Seale aboard despite their being no outs before winning the game in its half of the seventh when Tubbs was hit by a pitch and pinch runner Cunningham ultimately scored on Doss’ RBI single.
Anna Stuart Dawson did not allow a run while pitching one inning in relief and got the win in the circle for Scottsboro, taking over after Smart pitched into the sixth inning and posted seven strikeouts. Lambert did not allow an earned run for North Jackson and finished with four strikeouts.
Scottsboro finished with seven hits, getting two each from Bennett and Smart and one apiece from Lee, Tubbs and Doss. North Jackson had just four hits, one each from Lambert, Seale, Steeley and Avery Wynne.
It was the fourth straight win for Scottsboro (24-11-1) and one Scottsboro head coach Robyn Johnson hopes gets the Wildcats “going” heading into the postseason.
“It’s always good to beat North Jackson,” Johnson said. “Obviously I’m proud of us for finding a way to win, but we’re making too many mistakes right now. But if we’re going to make it to regionals we’ve got to play better collectively. We have the ability to. Our biggest thing here lately has been not scoring enough runs because our pitchers have done what they need to do for us to win. Little better (at the plate) today. There was some good stuff today. Hopefully this is the start of that.”
