Section broke out the brooms at the 2022 Jackson County Track and Field Meet, sweeping the team championships during the county meet Thursday at North Jackson High School in Stevenson.
Section won the varsity girls division with a team score of 244.67 points, with Pisgah finishing second (173.83), North Sand Mountain third (58), North Jackson fourth (26) and Skyline fifth (13.5)
Meanwhile, Section took the boys division title with a team score of 240 points. NSM (129.5) edged Pisgah (121.5) for second while North Jackson was fourth (44), Skyline fifth (23) and Woodville sixth (three).
Dominik Blair and Logan Patterson won four events (two individual events and two relays) and Alex Guinn was part of three event wins (one individual and two relays) in the boys division for Section while Kenleigh Owens and Cindel Myers won two individual events each and were part of a relay race win.
Here are the results from the 2022 Jackson County Track and Field Meet:
GIRLS
100-meter dash
1. Kenleigh Owens, Section (13.71)
2. Savannah White, Section (14.09)
3. Queen Houston, North Jackson (14.26)
4. Karlie Hancock, Section (14.48)
5. Kamryn Patterson, NSM (15.23)
6. Madalyn Chambless, North Jackson (16.50)
7. Jaci Haynes, Pisgah (16.91)
8. Kaydence Butcher, Skyline (18.06)
200-meter dash
1. Kenleigh Owens, Section (29.36)
2. Savannah White, Section (30.45)
3. Kamryn Patterson, NSM (30.82)
4. Destiny Lewis, Pisgah (31.80)
5. Laily Brown, Pisgah (32.19)
6. Lexi Haynes, Section (33.63)
7. Jaci Haynes, Pisgah (35.73)
400-meter dash
1. Kamryn Patterson, NSM (1:09.92)
2. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (1:11.37)
3. Madison Armstrong, Section (1:12.43)
4. Destiny Lewis, Pisgah (1:12.74)
5. Paisley Pritchett, NSM (1:15.78)
6. Lexi Haynes, Section (1:19.20)
7. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (1:31.31)
8. Addison Hancock, Section (1:32.70)
800-meter run
1. Jasmine Jonathan, Section (2:55.80)
2. Nevaeh Evans, Pisgah (2:58.47)
3. Destiny Lewis, Pisgah (3:07.02)
4. Laily Brown, Pisgah (3:11.39)
5. Hadley Crawford, Section (3:30.31)
6. Paisley Pritchett, NSM (3:43.44)
7. Addison Hancock, Section (3:49.33)
1600-meter run
1. Nevaeh Evans, Pisgah (6:22)
2. Kirby Brooks, Section (6:33)
3. Taylor Bell, Section (6:34)
4. Katie Edwards, Pisgah (6:42)
5. Ava Barnes, Section (7:07)
6. Addyson Barnett (7:09)
3200-meter run
1. Kirby Brooks, Section (14:17)
2. Nevaeh Evans, Pisgah (14:26)
3. Katie Edwards, Pisgah (14:51)
4. Taylor Bell, Section (15:20)
5. Addyson Barnett, Pisgah (16:01)
6. Ava Barnes, Section (16.21)
100-meter hurdles
1. Cindel Myers, Section (19.36)
2. Morgan Armstrong, Section (20.55)
3. Madison Armstrong, Section (32.38)
300-meter hurdles
1. Cindel Myers, Section (1:02.73)
2. Morgan Armstrong, Section (1:06.12)
4x100-meter relay
1. Section’s Karlie Hancock, Savannah White, Cindel Myers, Kenleigh Owens (54.08)
2. Pisgah’s Alex Wright Jazlyn Pullen Jaci Haynes Addison Barnett (1:03.4%)
4x400-meter relay
1. Section’s Hadley Crawford, Lexi Haynes, Jasmine Jonathan, Addison Hancock (5:55)
4x800-meter relay
1. Pisgah’s Rhylee Bell, Destiny Lewis, Kayana Stewart, Nevaeh Evans
2. Section’s Lexi Haynes, Ashlyn Reed, Hadley Crawford, Jasmine Jonathan
High Jump
1. Jazlyn Pullen, Pisgah (4-04)
T2. Alex Wright, Pisgah (4-02)
T2. Morgan Armstrong, Section (4-02)
T2. Taylor Bell, Section (4-02)
Long Jump
1. Karlie Hancock, Section (12-06.25)
2. Taylor Bell, Section (12-06)
3. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (12-01)
4. Laily Brown, Pisgah (11-03)
5. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (11-02.50)
6. Kamryn Patterson, NSM (11-01.25)
7. Queen Houston, North Jackson (10-01)
8. Laurel Mantooth, North Jackson (10-00)
9. Kaydence Butcher, Skyline (8-08)
10. Madalyn Chambless, North Jackson (8-01)
Triple Jump
1. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (26-09)
2. Laily Brown, Pisgah (26-04)
3. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (24-11.50)
4. Karlie Hancock, Section (24-02)
5. Madison Armstrong (23-09)
6. Cindel Myers, Section (23-05)
Discus
1. Sara Mae Ellison, NSM (70-00)
2. Laurel Mantooth, North Jackson (55-05)
3. Kortni Davis, Section (54-05)
4. Kimberly Miller, Pisgah (50-05)
5. Kaydence Butcher, Skyline (42-05)
T6. Kenyde Givens, Pisgah (41-00)
T6. Madison Russell, Skyline (41-00)
8. Diana Chaparro, Section (35-00)
9. Alondra Chaparro, Section (34-00)
Javelin
1. Kimberly Miller, Pisgah (79-00)
2. Sara Mae Ellison, NSM (65-00)
3. Jasmine Jonathan, Section (63-00)
4. Kortni Davis, Section (62-00)
5. Hadley Crawford, Section (51-00)
6. Kenyde Givens, Pisgah, (39-00)
7. Kaydence Butcher, Skyline (36-00)
8. Madison Russell, Skyline (26-00)
Shot Put
1. Sara Mae Ellison, NSM (24-07.50)
2. Kortni Davis, Section (22-07.75)
3. Laurel Mantooth, North Jackson (20-05)
4. Kimberly Miller, Pisgah (18-08)
5. Alondra Chaparro, Section (16-10)
6. Madison Russell, Skyline (16-00)
7. Kenyde Givens, Pisgah (14-06)
BOYS
100-meter dash
1. Logan Patterson, Section (11.28)
2. Drake McCutchen, Section (11.71)
3. Alex Luna, NSM (12.28)
4. Carson Ellison, NSM (12.29)
5. Luke Turner, North Jackson (12.67)
6. Wesley Peyton, North Jackson (12.68)
7. Cayson McElrath, Section (12.88)
8. Brody McClendon, Pisgah (13.40)
9. Kade Hermes, Woodville (13.41)
10. Tristan Hutson, Pisgah (13.67)
11. Ashton Ivy, Skyline (14.13)
12. Emir Becerra, Skyline (14.20)
200-meter run
1. Lane Gamble, NSM (24.11)
2. Drake McCutchen, Section (24.88)
3. Wesley Peyton, North Jackson (26.48)
4. Brody McClendon, Pisgah (27.97)
5. Cayson McElrath, Section (28.05)
6. Braylon Lowe, Section (30.84)
400-meter dash
1. Alex Guinn, Section (54.32)
2. Mason Overdear, Pisgah (55.35)
3. Jonah Slay, NSM (1:01.92)
4. Leo Chaparro, Section (1:03.77)
5. Noah Holland, NSM (1:05.34)
6. Brody McClendon, Pisgah (1:07.66)
7. Ashton Hastings, Pisgah (1:09.22)
8. Brayden Bell, Section (1:10.34)
9. Trent Hillis, Woodville (1:11.54)
800-meter run
1. Brodie Ferguson, Pisgah (2:26.12)
2. Tristan Little, Pisgah (2:27.18)
3. Max Ramirez, Section (2:35.56)
4. Emanuel Elizondo, Pisgah (2:36.71)
5. Noah Holland, NSM (2:43.44)
6. Colby Presley, Section (2:45.41)
7. Jay Yates, North Jackson (2:51.11)
8. Trae White, North Jackson (2:59.60)
1600-meter run
1. Josue Luna, NSM (5:02)
2. Tristan Little, Pisgah (5:14)
3. Brodie Ferguson, Pisgah (5:23)
4. Koda Moore, Section (5:26)
5. Max Ramirez, Section (5:33)
6. Emanuel Elizondo, Pisgah (5:41)
7. Jay Yates, North Jackson (5:44)
8. Colby Presley, Section (6:03)
110-meter hurdles
1. Kayden Alexander, North Jackson (20.46)
2. Seth Dyer, Section (20.59)
3. Skylar Gray, Section (21.52)
4. Jay Yates, North Jackson (21.73)
5. Leo Chaparro, Section (28.00)
300-meter hurdles
1. Logan Patterson, Section (45.38)
2. Seth Dyer, Section (54.85)
3. Leo Chaparro, Section (57.03)
4x100-meter relay
1. Section’s Dominik Blair, Alex Guinn, Drake McCutchen, Logan Patterson (44.26)
2. NSM’s Carson Ellison, Alex Luna, Jonah slay, Lane Gamble (46.35)
3. Pisgah’s Luke Gilbert, Jett Jeffery, Legion McCrary, Fox Tinker (47.77)
4x400-meter relay
1. Section’s Dominik Blair, Alex Guinn, Braden Arndt, Logan Patterson (3:52)
2. NSM’s Carson Ellison, Josue Luna, Alex Luna, Lane Gamble (3:59)
3. Pisgah’s Mason Overdear Jake Smith Brandon Ott Tristan Little (4:57)
4x800-meter relay
1. Pisgah’s Emanuel Elizondo, Mason Overdear, Brodie Ferguson, Tristan Little
2. Section’s Giovanny Vega, Leo Chaparro, Max Ramirez, Conner White
High Jump
1. Braden Arndt, Section (5-10)
2. Jonah Slay, NSM (5-08)
3. Brodie Overdear, Pisgah (5-02)
4. Cayson McElrath, Section (5-00)
T5. Gabriel Hilley, Section (4-10)
T5. Xander Bell, Pisgah (4-10)
7. Landon Shaver, Pisgah (4-08)
8. Ashton Ivy, Skyline (4-04)
9. Emir Becerra, Skyline (3-11)
Long Jump
1. Dominik Blair, Section (18-10.75)
2. Alex Guinn, Section (17-03.50)
3. Kaleb Tait, NSM (16-11.50)
4. Blake Blevins, NSM (15-10.50)
5. Carson Ellison, NSM (15-00)
6. Cayson McElrath, Section (14-11)
7. Kade Hermes, Woodville (14-08)
8. Jake Smith, Pisgah (13-11)
9. Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah (13-08)
10. Jackson Davis, North Jackson (13-07.50)
11. Ashton Ivy, Skyline (13-00.5)
12. Xander Bell, Pisgah (11-11)
13. Riley White, Woodville (9-01)
Triple Jump
1. Dominik Blair, Section (35-10.50)
2. Jake Smith, Pisgah (32-09.50)
3. Kaleb Tait, NSM (30-07)
4. Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah (30-05)
5. Koda Moore, Section (27-09.25)
Javelin
1. Blake Blevins, NSM (122-00)
2. Gabriel Hilley, Section (121-05)
3. Skylar Gray, Section (104-00)
4. Chandler Sullivan, NSM (100-00)
5. Jared Reed, Section (99-05)
6. Conlee Rogers, Pisgah (97-00)
7. Austin Atchley, Skyline (90-00)
8. Trae White, North Jackson (89-00)
T9. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (80-00)
T9. Isaiah Yates, Skyline (80-00)
11. Jake Smith, Pisgah (70-00)
12. Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah (66-00)
13. Kane Moore, North Jackson (62-05)
Discus
1. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (142-00)
2. Jared Reed, Section (124-00)
T3. Chandler Sullivan, NSM (120-05)
T3. Gabriel Hilley, Section (120-05)
5. Peyton King, North Jackson (105-00)
6. Lucas Steele, NSM (96-00)
7. Kane Moore, North Jackson (72-00)
8. Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah (71-05)
9. Emir Becerra, Skyline (71-00)
T10. Cruz Yates, NSM (68-00)
T10. Mario Ojeda, Section (68-00)
12. James Pylant, Woodville (43-00)
Shot Put
1. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (42-09.75)
2. Colton Rice, Section (41-04.75)
3. Gabriel Hilley, Section (41-04)
4. Levi Pettijohn, NSM (39-07)
5. Gannon Jernigan, North Jackson (39-01)
6. Lucas Steele, NSM (38-09)
7. Jared Reed, Section (37-05.50)
8. Caleb Dolberry, Woodville (35-03)
9. Levi Hughes, North Jackson (34-10)
10. Vinnie Farmer, NSM (28-00)
11. Isaiah Yates, Skyline (27-10)
12. James Swafford, Woodville (26-10)
13. James Pylant, Woodville (22-10)
14. Austin Atchley, Skyline (21-11)
