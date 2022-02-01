The Section varsity boys basketball team got a measure of revenge on a county rival to close out the regular season.
The Class 2A No. 3-ranked Lions raced out to a double-digit lead after one quarter and made it stick on the way to a 77-58 victory over 1A No. 8 Skyline Monday night at Section High School.
Section (21-9), which lost at 53-70 at Skyline on Dec. 14, earned the split of the season series with Monday’s win.
Seniors Alex Guinn and Logan Patterson led the Lions’ effort, scoring 27 and 22 points respectively. Kaden Bradford netted 10 for Section while Jacob Cooper added seven.
Weston Avans finished with 22 points for Skyline (18-7) while Logan Evans had 11, Will Avans had 10 and Scott York had five.
Section raced out to a 26-13 lead after one quarter before leading 38-28 at halftime and 53-39 after three quarters.
NSM 71, Westbrook Christian 57 — At Rainbow City, Derek Bearden scorched the nets for 35 points Monday night as Class 2A No. 10-ranked North Sand Mountain completed a season-sweep of fellow 2A team Westbrook Christian.
NSM (15-8) led 25-22 after one quarter and 43-40 at halftime before stretching its lead to 59-52 after three quarters.
Bearden scored 18 points in the first half and 17 in the second half and made all eight of his free throw attempts (NSM made 14 of 15 free throws in the game).
Chandler Sullivan finished with 14 points for the Bison while Kaleb Helton netted 10, Drue Carlton had five and Jonah Slay had four. Hugh Windle and Evans Sizemore scored 14 and 13 points respectively for Westbrook Christian (16-10).
Fyffe 54, Woodville 49 — At Woodville, the Panthers fell to the defending Class 3A state champions Monday night.
Woodville (9-14) led 15-13 after one quarter but trailed 31-27 at halftime and 48-43 after three quarters.
Caleb Dolberry scored a game-high 30 points for the Panthers while Garrett Copeland netted eight and Damien Benson added four. Eli Butts and Matthew Raspberry scored 11 points each for Fyffe (7-16).
Saturday
Woodville 53, Gaylesville 25 — At Gaylesville, the Panthers closed out Class 1A Area 15 play on a winning note.
Woodville (9-13, 3-5) jumped in front 16-6 after one quarter before leading 24-12 at halftime and 44-20 after three quarters.
Caleb Dolberry paced the Panthers with 19 points while Garrett Copeland scored 12 and Damien Benson and Mason Jones scored eight each.
Friday
North Jackson 65, Marion County (Tenn.) 52 — At Stevenson, the Chiefs used a big third quarter to take control on the way to the “Senior Night” win over their state-line rival.
After trailing 17-13 after one quarter, North Jackson (12-9) led 29-23 at halftime before opening up a 51-35 lead after three quarters.
Zeke Ballard scored 23 points and Preston Miller added 21 for the Chiefs, who also got six from Brady Cunningham and Gannon Jernigan and five from Malachi Potter.
Tilton Pickett scored 20 points and Trent Phillips added 12 for Marion County.
Skyline 68, Sylvania 59 — At Jacksonville, the Class 1A No. 8-ranked Vikings outscored the Rams 41-27 in the second half to rally for the win at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
After trailing 15-10 after one quarter and 32-27 at halftime, Skyline (18-6) moved in front 44-43 after three quarters before outscoring the Rams 24-16 in the fourth to seal the victory.
Weston Avans scored 22 points for Skyline while Logan Evans netted 12, Chase Bickers added 11 and Scott York had 10.
Sawyer Hughes scored a game-high 28 points for Sylvania.
Pisgah 63, New Hope 58 — At Pisgah, the Eagles rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit to defeat visiting New Hope.
Pisgah (14-10) trailed 23-14 after one quarter and 40-24 at halftime before trimming New Hope’s lead to 44-42 after three quarters and eventually getting the win by outscoring the Indians 21-14 in the fourth quarter.
Jake Hendricks led four Eagles in double figures with 20 points while Rhyan Barrett netted 15, Jakob Kirby added 13 and Legion McCrary had 10. Austin Smith scored 20 points for New Hope while Kolton Acklin and Wyatt Bolden had 12 each and Riley Nelson had 10.
Ider 82, NSM 79 — At Ider, the host Hornets upset No. 10-ranked North Sand Mountain in the teams’ Class 2A Area 15 finale.
NSM (14-8, 3-3) trailed 16-14, 42-35 and 57-53 at the quarter breaks. The Bison missed two game-tying 3-pointers in the closing seconds.
Derek Bearden scored 29 points for NSM while Kaleb Helton netted 17 and Drue Carlton and Chandler Sullivan had 12 each.
Hunter Robinson scored a game-high 33 points for Ider (13-12, 1-6), which also got 14 from Austin Shirley, 11 from Cohen Willoughby and 10 from Jesse Massey.
Westminster Christian 58, Scottsboro 38 — At Huntsville, the Wildcats could not overcome a slow start in a loss to Class 4A No. 3-ranked Westminster Christian.
Scottsboro (22-6) trailed 16-4 after one quarter and 21-13 at halftime before Westminster Christian, which lost 62-46 at Scottsboro on Nov. 19, surged to a 44-23 lead after three quarters.
Blake Jones led Scottsboro with 11 points while Parker Bell had nine, Tyson Sexton had eight and Seth Whitmire had five.
Leading scorers for Westminster Christian (20-5) were Chase McClarty with 13 points, Jackson Hammond and Eric Robinson had 11 each and Jason Bledsoe had 10.
Athens Bible 57, Woodville 43 — At Woodville, the Panthers were unable to keep pace with visiting Athens Bible.
Woodville (8-13) trailed 11-7, 27-18 and 42-28 at the quarter breaks.
Caleb Dolberry scored 11 points and Sam Peek added 10 for the Panthers, who also got seven from Brice Thompson and six from Garrett Copeland.
Luke Davis scored 16 points, Walker Brand added 15 and Connor Abernathy had 10 for Athens Bible (11-7).
