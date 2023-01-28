The North Sand Mountain varsity boys basketball team downed a county rival to claim its 20th win of the 2022-23 season.
Class 2A No. 3-ranked NSM built a 31-point halftime lead en route to a 79-37 victory over visiting North Jackson Monday night in Higdon.
NSM (20-4) led 24-7 after one quarter before extending its lead to 49-18 at halftime. The Bison led 69-31 entering the fourth quarter.
Chandler Sullivan scored 21 points, Brody Helton netted 14 and Konnor Brown added 11 for NSM, which also got eight from Landon Keller, five each from Nyle Poore, Kade Davis and Jack Johnson, two from Duncan Wilks and one each from Brady Anderson and Kaden Brown.
Jayden Eakin scored 12 points to lead North Jackson (5-15) while Nick Jernigan had seven, Cadelle McDonald had five, Jonathan Linderman and Malachi Potter had four each, Hunter Davis had three and Tyler Brown had two.
Woodville 63, Brindlee Mountain 24 — At Scant City, the visiting Panthers raced out to a 20-point lead after one quarter and cruised to a win over Class 3A Brindlee Mountain Monday night.
Woodville (10-15) led 22-2 after one quarter before leading 34-8 at halftime and 55-16 after three quarters.
Damien Benson and Trey Stone scored 15 points each for the Panthers, who also got nine from Cameron Dolberry, eight from Sam Peek, seven each from Jase Dulaney and Axel Magno and two from Wyatt Hutchens.
Sylvania 83, Pisgah 82 — At Pisgah, the Eagles missed a go-ahead shot in the closing seconds as their comeback fell short against visiting Sylvania Monday night.
Pisgah (7-9) trailed 22-11, 46-37 and 67-50 at the quarter breaks before outscoring the Rams 32-16 in the fourth quarter.
Mason Holcomb led four Eagles in double figures with 20 points while Caleb Jenkins netted 19, Luke Gilbert had 15 and Brodie Overdear had 14. Pisgah also got nine points from Legion McCrary, three from Jack Smalley and two from Jett Jeffery.
Josh Scott scored a game-high 29 points for Sylvania, which lost by one point to Pisgah back on Dec. 16. The Rams also got 14 points from Griffin Turner, 12 from Gavin Chambers and 10 from Griffin Haygood.
Tuesday
Skyline 66, Athens Bible 60 — At Athens, Skyline wrapped up the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Class 1A Area 15 Tournament by defeating host Athens Bible.
Skyline (18-7, 6-2) led 18-9, 28-22 and 44-36 at the quarter breaks.
Will Avans scored 21 points to lead Skyline while Chase Bickers totaled 18, Bryant Kennamer netted 17, Scott York added six and Jayten Prince had four.
Brayden Suggs scored 28 points and Walker Brand netted 18 for Athens Bible.
Section 64, ASCTE 23 — At Section, the Lions used a dominant second quarter to take control on the way to the win over the Alabama School of Cybertechnolgy and Engineering of Huntsville.
After leading 16-10 after one quarter of play, Section (6-16) stretched its lead to 37-14 at halftime and 59-23 after three quarters.
Anthonie Jonathan, Josh Varner and Aaron Waldrop scored 14 points each for the Lions while Kodee Vaught had eight, Jackson LeRoy five, Aiden Thomas four, Zach Cooley three and Jackson Cooper two.
NSM 86, Sylvania 69 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain avenged last month’s upset loss to the Rams in the Sand Mountain Tournament by winning the rematch.
NSM (21-4) led 33-20, 47-38 and 67-51 at the quarter breaks.
Chandler Sullivan had a double-double of 25 points and 19 rebounds while Nyle Poore (15 points), Landon Keller (14) and Andrew Palmer (11) all scored in double figures for the Bison. NSM also got seven points from Brody Helton, five each from Konnor Brown and Jack Johnson and four from Kaden Brown.
Josh Scott scored 17 points, Logan Wilks added 15 and Griffin Weldon added 12 for Sylvania.
Lindsay Lane 59, Woodville 58 — At Woodville, visiting Lindsay Lane erased an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to edge the Panthers.
Woodville (10-16) trailed 16-14 after one quarter before tying the game at 27-all at halftime. The Panthers led 45-34 after three quarters but was outscored 25-13 in the fourth quarter.
Sam Peek and Trey Stone scored 13 points each for the Panthers while Cameron Dolberry netted 12, Damien Benson had 10, Jase Dulaney had seven and Axel Magno had three.
Leading scorers for Lindsay Lane were Jackson Carter with 16, Whitt Jackson with 13 and Benjamin Frazier with 12.
Thursday
DAR 84, North Jackson 74 — At Stevenson, the host Chiefs nearly sprang and upset Class 4A Area 14 runner-up DAR.
North Jackson (5-16, 1-4) trailed just 16-14, 35-34 and 54-52 at the quarter breaks before DAR outscored its 30-22 in the final frame.
Cadelle McDonald scored 23 points, Jayden Eakin netted 16 and Tyler Brown and Malachi Potter had 11 each for the Chiefs, who also got seven from Nick Jernigan, four from Jonathan Linderman and two from CJ Gulley.
Peyton Eggleston scored 10 of his 18 points for DAR in the fourth quarter while AJ McCamey and Zachary Ayers had 13 each.
