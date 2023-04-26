The North Sand Mountain baseball team has lived this season by the motto “so what,” and NSM head coach Dylan Barbee said that motto came in handy during the team’s first-round playoff series at Cold Springs.
When Game 2 was suspended Friday night due to inclement weather — “so what.” When Cold Springs ultimately rallied to win Game 2 and force the decisive game three — “so what.”
“All year long when things didn’t go our way, it’s just been ‘so what,’” said Barbee, the former North Jackson and UT-Southern pitcher who is in his second season as NSM’s head coach. “Saturday, after we lost Game 2, the guys weren’t stressing — ‘so what.’”
And so, Barbee was not surprised to see how the Bison responded, a dominant 11-5 victory in Game 3 to clinch the series.
NSM advanced to the second round for just the third time in school history, and Saturday’s series victory was the first time the Bison won an opening-round three-game series. When the Bison advanced during the 1989 and 1990 seasons, the first round of the AHSAA Baseball Playoffs were single elimination.
Next up for NSM (19-8) is a second-round series at home in Higdon against No. 7-ranked Lindsay Lane Christian Academy of Athens starting with a doubleheader Thursday at 4 p.m. Game 3, if needed, would be played Friday at 5 p.m.
Lindsay Lane (24-9) advanced to the second round by sweeping West End 11-1, 11-6. The NSM-Lindsay Lane winner plays either No. 3 Donoho or Fayetteville in the Class 2A quarterfinals. If it advances, NSM would host Donoho but would visit Fayetteville.
NSM posted a thrilling 2-1 Game 1 victory against Cold Springs Friday afternoon. Trailing 1-0 after four innings, NSM tied the game when Jackson Burgess was hit by a pitch and scored two batters later on Kaden Moore’s RBI groundout. The Bison took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth when Logan Shoemake reached on an error to start the inning and scored four batters later on another Cold Springs error. The Eagles put the tying and winning runs on base with one out in the seventh, but Cold Spring’s Coleton Bales was cut down at home plate trying to score on a grounder to third base, where Shoemake fielded it and threw home to catcher Jackson Burgess, who applied the tag for the out. NSM pitcher Mikey Poss then finished off his complete-game five-hit, nine-strikeout performance on the mound by coaxing a pop out to end the game. Moore finished with three hits and Luke Reed added two for the Bison, who got one each from Burgess and Hayden Neil.
Game 2 started well for NSM, building a 2-0 lead on Poss’ RBI sacrifice fly in the first inning and Jaxon Stiles’ RBI double in the second before the game was suspended and resumed Saturday at 1 p.m. After the game resumed Saturday the Bison went up 4-0 thanks to Reed’s two-run triple, and NSM’s lead went to 5-2 after Landon Keller’s RBI single in the fifth. But Cold Springs, the “visiting team” for Game 2, scored four runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game. NSM tied the game at 6-all in the bottom of the sixth when Burgess singled and scored on a Cold Springs error, but the Eagles pushed across what proved to be the winning run for a 7-6 win in the top of the eighth. Burgess and Reed had two hits each while Keller, Kolten Cooper and Stiles had one hit each. Shoemake pitched 5 2/3 innings in relief and posted seven strikeouts.
That loss for NSM forced Game 3, but Barbee said his team wasn’t fazed by the Cold Springs’ rally.
“The Game 3’s we played in area play this year didn’t count in the standings, but we always felt like our pitching depth would help us in a Game 3 if we got there in the playoffs,” Barbee said. “Our guys liked our depth (on the mound).”
Reed and Neil delivered strong efforts on the mound of the Bison in the series-deciding win, as Reed allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out four. Neil had three strikeouts in two innings while allowing two runs (none earned) on one hit and one walk.
The Bison pitchers got plenty of run support, as NSM, the visiting team for Game 3, built an early 7-0 lead and led 11-1 entering the bottom of the fifth.
Neil recorded two hits, two walks and two RBIs while Cooper and Keller had two hits each, and Stiles and Moore had one hit and two RBIs each. Burgess and Shoemake contributed one hit and one RBI each while Reed had one hit and Poss drove in a run.
Barbee said the Bison are excited to be hosting playoff baseball this week.
“We traveled well to Cold Springs, so I know at home we’re going to have a great atmosphere like we have all year,” he said. “The guys are excited about it. They know what’s at stake — know there’s a chance to do something that’s not been done here (by advancing to the state quarterfinals). This is a really good group. They deserve this.”
