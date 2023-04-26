Cooper

NSM second baseman Kolton Cooper leaps to bring in an errant throw on a stolen base attempt by Cold Springs.

 Photo Courtesy of Jake Winfrey | The Cullman Times

The North Sand Mountain baseball team has lived this season by the motto “so what,” and NSM head coach Dylan Barbee said that motto came in handy during the team’s first-round playoff series at Cold Springs.

When Game 2 was suspended Friday night due to inclement weather — “so what.” When Cold Springs ultimately rallied to win Game 2 and force the decisive game three — “so what.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.