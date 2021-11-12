The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team was down after three quarters against Boaz, but the fourth quarter proved that it was not out.
Visiting Scottsboro outscored the Pirates 18-6 in the fourth quarter to post a 44-43 comeback win Tuesday night at Boaz High School
Scottsboro (1-2) trailed 12-5, 25-14 and 37-26 at the quarter breaks before rallying for the win. Audrey Holland made the go-ahead free throw with 5.9 seconds left and Scottsboro forced a Boaz turnover on the ensuing Boaz possession as time expired.
Holland finished with 17 points and Lexie Bennett pitched in 13 for Scottsboro, which also got five from Lilla Bell, three from Jadaya Edmondson and two each from Adair Holland, Madison Rains and Olivia Tubbs.
Amylia Langley and Emma Smith scored 12 points each for Boaz (0-1).
Geraldine 71, NSM 70 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain opened its season with a down-to-the-wire loss to Geraldine Tuesday night.
NSM (0-1) trailed 13-12 after one quarter and 35-26 at halftime before rallying to tie the game at 52-all after three quarters. NSM had a 70-69 lead late in the game when Geraldine senior Gracey Johnson’s layup put her team in front 71-70. NSM then missed pair of free throws, and after Geraldine missed two free throws, NSM’s game-winning shot attempt was off the mark as time expired.
Johnson finished with 38 points for Geraldine (1-0).
NSM had four players score in double figures, led by Kolbie Bobo’s 21 points. Kayden Reyes netted 17 points for the Bison and Lillian Hassell and Liz Hassell both had 12 points while Caybree Dobbins had six and Ashlyn Hurst had two.
Boys
Scottsboro 67, Boaz 48 — At Boaz, visiting Scottsboro opened its 2021-22 season with an impressive performance in a victory over the Pirates Tuesday night.
Scottsboro (1-0) raced out to a 20-7 lead after one quarter and led 40-20 at halftime and 52-33 after three quarters.
Tyson Sexton scored a game-high 19 points while Seth Whitmire netted 12 and Parker Bell added 10 for the Wildcats, who also got nine points from Ethan Roberts, five from Kyle Wright, four each from Blake Jones and Luke Raispis and two from Jameson Gray.
RJ Hampton and scored Chaden Hamilton scored 13 and 10 points respectively for Boaz (0-1).
