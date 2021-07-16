The annual Friday Night Lights 5K is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. at Scottsboro High School’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.
The race fee is $15 for students and $20 for adults that register early — early registration can be completed by mailing a registration form and payment (makes checks payable to SHS Cross Country Boosters) to Scottsboro High School (postmark must be Aug. 2) or by dropping the form and payment off at Scottsboro High School by 3 p.m. on Aug. 4.
If mailing registration form, address the letter to Scottsboro Cross Country, care of Patrick Laney, 25053 John T. Reid Parkway, Scottsboro, AL 35768.
Race day registration is $25 and it ends at 5:30 p.m.
