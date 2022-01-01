The North Jackson football team was well represented on the 2021 Class 4A All-Region 7 Team.
The Chiefs placed eight players, including two award winners, on the all-region team while four more were honorable mentions.
The team was put together by the coaches from the region’s eight teams: North Jackson, DAR, Madison Academy, Madison County, New Hope, Randolph, St. John Paul II and Westminster Christian.
North Jackson senior linebacker Macklin Guess was the Class 4A Region 7 Defensive MVP. Guess finished the 2021 season with 115 tackles, including 78 solos and eight tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries.
Meanwhile, freshman Diego Holt was the region’s Newcomer of the Year. Holt posted 78 tackles from his starting defensive end spot for the Chiefs, and he also ran for 399 yards and two touchdowns after starting to see time at running back late in the season.
Other all-region selections for North Jackson were senior offensive/defensive linemen Peyton King and Gannon Jernigan, senior wide receiver/defensive back Brady Cunningham, senior tight end/linebacker Preston Miller, junior linebacker Wil Sims and senior linebacker Ray Ray Sanders.
Four Chiefs were selected as honorable mentions: senior quarterback Dalton Morris, sophomore defensive back Nick Jernagin, junior Colton Carpenter and sophomore lineman Levi Hughes.
Madison Academy’s Will Stokes was the Class 4A Region 7 MVP, while teammates Tim Spurlock and Ian Vachon were the Defensive Player of the Year and Specialty MVP respectively. Randolph’s Andrew Hunter was the Offensive MVP and Griffin Kennamer was the Two-Way Player of the Year while Madison County’s Ramiro Towers was the Athlete of the Year and New Hope’s Cody Sigler was the Lineman of the Year. Bob Godsey of region champion Madison Academy was the region’s Coach of the Year.
DAR placed three players on the all-region team (AJ McCamey, Brady Largen and Buck Hardin) and had three others named honorable mention (Robert McCamey, Tyler Darling and Seth Satterfield).
