The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team closed the regular season undefeated on its home court.
The Wildcats improved to 13-0 at Hambrick Hall this season with a 92-50 win over visiting Pisgah Friday night.
The win was Scottsboro’s 28th consecutive home win, dating back to a Jan. 28, 2020 loss to McCallie (Tennessee).
Scottsboro (24-6) raced in front 30-13 after one quarter before holding leads of 52-30 at halftime and 84-38 after three quarters.
The Wildcats sank 18 3-pointers in the victory, with Tyson Sexton making seven on the way to scoring a game-high 25 points. Scottsboro also got 15 points from Seth Whitmire, 13 from Parker Bell, 11 from Blake Jones, eight from Jamison Gray, seven from Tyler Shelton and five from Kyle Wright.
Jakob Kirby scored 22 points and Lamar Hendricks added 10 for Pisgah (14-13).
NSM 81, St. Andrews-Sewanee (Tenn.) 32 — At Higdon, Class 2A No. 8-ranked North Sand Mountain opened up a 37-point halftime lead on the way to winning its regular-season finale Friday night.
NSM (17-8) led 33-11, 56-19 and 65-28 at the quarter breaks.
Derek Bearden scored 14 points and Jonah Slay netted 10 for the Bison, who also got nine each from Konner Brown, Drue Carlton and Chandler Sullivan, six each from Tyler Grider and Landon Keller, five each from Kaleb Helton and Nyle Poore and four from Kaden Brown.
Ethan Allen scored 12 points and Kyle Cantrell added 11 for St. Andrews-Sewanee (5-10).
Fort Payne 76, North Jackson 58 — At Fort Payne, the home team pulled away from the Chiefs in the fourth quarter to win the teams’ regular-season finale.
North Jackson (12-12) led 13-12 after one quarter, but Fort Payne moved in front 32-26 at halftime and 46-38 after three quarters before outscoring the Chiefs 30-20 in the fourth quarter.
Preston Miller led North Jackson with 18 points while Zeke Ballard scored 12 points and Brady Cunningham added 11.
Malik Turner scored 21 points and Darrel Prater netted 16 for Fort Payne (16-12).
Fyffe 61, Woodville 58 — At Fyffe, the reigning Class 3A state champion Red Devils outscored visiting Woodville 24-7 in the fourth quarter to rally past the Panthers Friday night.
Woodville (9-17) trailed 14-12 after one quarter before leading 32-25 at halftime and 51-37 after three quarters.
Damien Benson scored a game-high 24 points for Woodville while Mason Jones had 13, Caleb Dolberry and Sam Peek had seven each and Axel Magno had five.
Eli Butts scored 22 points and Brodie Willoughby added 13 for Fyffe (10-16).
