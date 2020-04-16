Six high school boys basketball players from Jackson County have been recognized for their performances during the 2019-20 season by AL.com.
The statewide web site has released its All-Tennessee Valley Boys Basketball Team.
North Sand Mountain junior Russ Marr was selected third-team All-Tennessee Valley while Scottsboro junior B.J. Harris, North Jackson senior Tyrus Jackson, Skyline senior Collin Lockard, NSM junior Luke Maples and Woodville junior Jackson Peek were honorable mentions.
Marr, who was a Class 2A second-team all-state selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association last month, averaged 21.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Marr, who has scored 1,477 career points through three varsity seasons, scored a school-record 62 points against Sylvania last November.
Also NSM, Maples averaged 19.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals. He was the Jackson County Tournament MVP after helping the second-seeded Bison win its first county championship in 11 years.
Harris, a four-year varsity player for Scottsboro, averaged 15.4 points, 2.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game last season. Harris surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career this past season.
Jackson averaged 16.8 points and 4.1 rebounds for North Jackson while also recording 37 steals. The four-year varsity starter closed his career with 1,219 career points.
Lockard finished his Skyline career with another strong campaign, averaging a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds to help the Vikings win a school-record 30 games. He surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career early last season.
Peek, who is on pace to reach the 1000 career point milestone next season, averaged 18.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 4.0 steals per game for Woodville.
