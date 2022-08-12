Scottsboro head football coach Cris Bell gave his team’s jamboree performance mixed reviews following a victory over DAR.
The Wildcats won the varsity portion of the jamboree 12-0 and prevailed 27-0 in the junior varsity portion Thursday night at Trammell Stadium.
The jamboree was originally scheduled to be played at DAR High School in Grant, but the decision to move the game to Trammell Stadium was made Wednesday afternoon due to field renovations at DAR.
Scottsboro quickly gave the home crowd something to cheer about, marching 75 yards in nine plays to take a 6-0 lead on Jake Jones’ 8-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Stewart. The Wildcats scored again on their next possession on a 6-yard touchdown run by Thomas Rackler for a 12-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Fullback Keelan Alvarez was a big part of both Scottsboro scoring drives and finished the jamboree with 96 yards on 14 carries.
Bell said the offense was sharp early but didn’t execute at a consistent level for the remainder of the varsity portion.
“We (stalled) out after the first two drives,” he said. “We quit coming off the ball. All (DAR) did was they stepped up and started bringing their linebackers inside and we just didn’t come off the ball. We ought to love it when people do that, but we’ve got to come off the ball.”
Meanwhile, the Scottsboro defense was dominant, limiting DAR’s starting offense to only 39 total yards and four first downs. The Wildcats also forced one turnover, an interception by Druw Smith. Senior newcomer linebacker Hudson Tubbs also forced a DAR fumble on a fourth-down play deep in Scottsboro territory, ending the Patriots’ lone scoring threat.
“Defensively I though we got a little complacent in the second part of the first half,” Bell said. “We challenged them in the locker room (at halftime) to come out and play with energy. I thought they did. I thought our ones (the starters) came out and really set the tone.” On DAR’s lone varsity offensive possession in the second half, “we got a three-and-out.”
Scottsboro dominated the junior varsity portion of the event, scoring four touchdowns — Jacobi Edmondson had touchdown runs of 7 and 55 yards and Noah Tolleson had touchdown runs of 18 and 55 yards — while holding DAR’s JV offense without a first down.
“Really proud of the JV guys,” Bell said. “I thought both sides (of the football) showed a lot of energy.”
Scottsboro begins its 2022 season Friday, Aug. 19 at home against TopCat Rival Fort Payne.
“In essence (this jamboree) was the first ball game,” Bell said. “How much we improve from this ball game is going to be crucial.”
