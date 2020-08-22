The North Sand Mountain football team discovered a lot about itself during Thursday’s preseason jamboree.
One of them is that the passing-receiving duo of Lake Bell to Derek Bearden can be an effective one.
The duo connected numerous times, including twice for long touchdowns, during NSM’s 21-13 two-quarter jamboree win over Sand Rock Thursday at Cedar Bluff High School’s L.D. Bruce Field.
“(Bearden) made a couple of good catches, some good throws (by Bell) and the line blocked good there,” said NSM head coach Keith Kirby.
NSM lost its other two-quarter scrimmage to Class 2A No. 10 Spring Garden. The Bison squandered two scoring chances after driving deep into Spring Garden territory. That scrimmage featured a heavy downpour of rain before eventually having to wait out a lightning delay. When play resumed, Spring Garden got a short touchdown run by Weston Kirk before halting a late NSM scoring threat to win 6-0.
“It’s like all early games in the season or a jamboree, you see a lot of good and bad,” Kirby said. “We saw who we can count on and who has to improve on their accountability. Good thing is we got one under our belt. We’re going to have a big film session (Friday) and see where we can get better.”
Against Sand Rock, NSM turned the ball over on downs inside the Sand Rock 15-yard line on its first possession and before breaking on top 7-0 on Fernando Luna’s 2-yard touchdown run and the first of Bell’s three extra points with 9:30 left in the second quarter.
The score was set up by Blaine McBryar’s 27-yard catch from Bell on fourth-and-long.
NSM went on top 14-0 with 1:09 left in the scrimmage on Bell’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Bearden. After Sand Rock threw a 65-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing play from scrimmage, Bell completed passes of 20 and 45 yards to Bearden, the second of which went for a touchdown that put the Bison in front 21-7 with 32 seconds remaining.
Sand Rock found the end zone again with 11 seconds remaining on a 30-yard touchdown pass.
Kirby said NSM was excited to be playing football considering the uncertainty because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
“Happy to play,” said Kirby, whose team hosts Woodville in its season opener next Friday. “Really it felt bigger than a jamboree. We were happy to get the opportunity to be out there playing.”
