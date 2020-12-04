The Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame has tabled the election and induction of a Class of 2020.
JCSHOF Board of Directors president Greg Bell said the board made those decisions because of the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
“Based on everything we’re dealing with the pandemic, the board agreed it was best to not have an induction banquet,” Bell said. “A banquet would be very limited because of (capacity and social distancing) guidelines and we just didn’t think that it would be fair to the inductees because we want them to have the best experience possible. We also decided not to go ahead and elect a Class of 2020 without having a banquet because it wouldn’t be fair for them to not have a banquet.”
The Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame has inducted six classes, starting with the Class of 2014. The JCSHOF currently has 71 members.
Bell said the JCSHOF board would resume its meetings “sometime in 2021.” He said the board has not determined whether it would “combine the 2020 and 2021 classes” or just skip 2020 and go straight to a Class of 2021.
“The board will put their thinking cap on and see what we come up with,” Bell said.
All nominations that were submitted in 2020 will carry over to next year. Nominations are good for three years, and those that were subject to expiring in 2020 will be carried over into 2021, Bell said.
“Even though we won’t have a class and a banquet this year, we want people to know those nominations are still valid,” Bell said. “We want people to keep submitting them. We’re accepting nominations right now.”
Nominations forms can be downloaded from JCSHOF.com and submitted to The Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 759, Scottsboro, AL 35768 by mail.
Bell said the difficulties of 2020 won’t derail the mission of the JCSHOF, which is to honor individuals who have achieved and contributed the county’s sports history.
“We don’t want to lose the momentum we had for the hall of fame,” Bell said. “We’ll get back to this as soon as we can and continue to honor those you have made a big impact on the sports history here in Jackson County.”
