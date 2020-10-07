The North Sand Mountain volleyball team picked up a five-set victory over a Jackson County rival Monday night.
The Bison edged North Jackson three games to two to take the best-of-five match at North Jackson High School in Stevenson.
After dropping the first set 25-16, NSM won the next two sets 25-12, 25-23 before dropping the fourth set to the Chiefs 26-24.
But NSM regrouped and won the decisive set 15-11.
“Awesome win,” said NSM coach Heather Smith.
Macy Smith recorded six points, two aces, three kills and 37 digs for NSM while Briley Bynum had nine points, three aces, nine kills and 17 digs. The Bison also got seven points, two aces, two kills and 13 digs from Harley Boyd and 13 kills and two digs from Jessi Weldon, while Jaycee Weldon added four points, four aces and five skills. Jayla Higdon recorded 11 points, four aces, eight kills and five digs while Shelby Preston had nine points, two aces, one kill and nine digs and Ellie Johnson had two points, one kill and one dig.
