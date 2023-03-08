The Scottsboro varsity boys soccer team posted a runner-up finish in Guntersville’s Wildcat Cup tournament at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville on Saturday.
The Scottsboro varsity boys soccer team posted a runner-up finish in Guntersville’s Wildcat Cup tournament at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville on Saturday.
Scottsboro (7-5-1) went 2-1 in the event.
The Wildcats started the tournament with a 4-0 win over Lee-Huntsville. Lorenzo Chessa, Bryce Orgill, Kilian Kirchherr and Alex Kosinski all scored goals for Scottsboro while Chessa, Kosinski, Cole Raeuchle and Colby Durham recorded one assist each.
Scottsboro advanced to the finals with a 2-1 win over Douglas.
Chessa scored his 12th goal and handed out his seventh assist for the Wildcats while Rene Miguel scored one goal and keeper Raeuchle had eight saves in goal.
Scottsboro then fell to Crossville 1-0 in the championship game.
Scottsboro also posted a runner-up finish in the tournament’s junior varsity boys division. The Wildcats defeated Douglas 3-1 in the semifinals before losing to Guntersville in the finals.
Scottsboro enters rankings — The Scottsboro varsity boys soccer are ranked No. 10 in the latest AHSAA Soccer Coaches Poll’s Class 5A rankings, which were released on Monday.
Southside is Class 5A’s top-ranked team while Scottsboro’s Class 5A Area 7 rivals Guntersville (9-0) and Boaz (9-2) are ranked No. 2 and No. 4 respectively.
