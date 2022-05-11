Aaron Peacock won an individual event state championship during the 2021 Class 1A State Meet.
For an encore, the Skyline senior and UAH commit achieved a state-title twofer.
Peacock won the Class 1A Boys Discus and Shot Put state championships during the 2022 AHSAA Track and Field Championships’ Class 1A State Meet at Cullman last weekend.
Peacock, who repeated as the 1A Boys Discus champion, set a personal record in both of his state-championship wins.
“Aaron performed at his best at the state meet. He knew going in that he was ranked high and had the ability to win. He just had to show up and throw his best throws of the year. He did that and came out on top,” said Skyline coach Rhonda Saint.
Peacock won his first shot put state title with a throw of 50 feet, 5.5 inches.
“His goal for this season has been to throw a 50 in shot put,” Saint said. “He got it on his very last throw.”
Peacock won the discus with a throw 152-3, besting his winning mark in 2021 by more than 33 feet.
Saint said Peacock leaves an example for all future Skyline track and field athletes to follow.
“Aaron’s performance shows that winning isn’t about having the best facilities or the best equipment. It is about having the grit and determination to win. Aaron has worked hard this year to improve. He went into the state meet as only the second individual to win a track championship from Skyline. He is now the only person from Skyline to win a repeat state championship and to win two state championships in the same year. I am very proud of him.”
Skyline finished 14th in the 1A boys team standings with 20 points. Lindsay Lane was the state champion with 97 points.
Peacock also finished 14th in the javelin (118-01) for the Vikings while Emir Becerra, Chase Bickers, Weston Avans and Trever Saint teamed up to finish 14th in the 4x100-meter relay (50.80 seconds), Daniel Olinger 17th in the javelin (107-11) and 22nd in the shot put (31-5) and Jaxton Fellman 22nd in the 300-meter hurdles (52.55)
“I was pleased with my entire team’s performance,” Saint said. “Many of the runners had just come out of baseball season. They had not practiced a lot due to that, but they gave it their all at sectionals and made it to qualify for the state meet. I was pleased with their performance at the state meet.
“Daniel Olinger is a young thrower. He has a lot of potential. I look for him to step up and fill Aaron’s shoes next year. Jaxton Fellman competed in 300 hurdles. He has a natural athletic ability. I look forward to working with him more next year to build his track skills. The 4x100 team has a lot of potential as well next year. I look forward to seeing how much they improve.”
