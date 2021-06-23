The Section football team ended the program’s 13-year playoff drought last season, and the momentum from the season helped increase the size of the roster this spring.
The Lions had 29 players go through spring drills while one player was sidelined because of an injury.
“We had several kids come out and we got to see if they can help us and where they can help us,” said Section head coach Chris Hammon. “We’ve got several new kids that we think are going to help us.”
The new additions join a roster that features a number of returning starters. The Lions return several impact skill players that showed a lot of play-making ability this spring, Hammon said.
“Offensively I’m excited about our explosiveness. I think we’ll be able to score points, which is something we’ve struggled with the last couple of years. We’ve got a lot of really good playmakers.”
Returning skill players for the Lions include rising seniors Drake McCutchen, Dominik Blair and Ethan Franks and rising juniors Jr. Walker and Cameron Summerford.
Jacob Cooper, who played receiver last season, has moved to quarterback and enjoyed a solid spring, Hammon said.
The Lions’ offense must replace three starters on the offensive line, but Hammon was pleased with the performances of the candidates lined up to replace those lost starters.
“We’re going to be young up front,” he said, “but I think we’ve got a lot of potential. Just need some reps and some time.”
Section’s offense produced two scores on three possessions during its spring jamboree with Hammon’s alma mater Valley Head on May 22 at SHS.
McCutchen had a 30-yard touchdown run and Cooper threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Blair. The Lions defense also got in the end zone on McCutchen’s 45-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
Defensively, Hammon said the Lions “got to the football” but must “work on some fundamental stuff. Valley Head did a good job of controlling the ball. They converted several third downs and a couple of fourth downs to just kind of keep it away from us.”
Section ran only 13 offensive plays to Valley Head’s 35-plus during the two quarters that the teams’ varsity players played, Hammon said.
Eian Bain scored all three touchdowns for Valley Head, which got the 21-20 two-quarter win thanks to a missed Section extra point in the second quarter. The team’s junior high players played during the jamboree’s final two quarters.
Section plays a regular-season game at Valley Head on Aug. 27 after playing its season-opener at Collinsville on Aug. 20. The Lions defeated Valley Head 19-14 last season.
Hammon said the Lions “need a good summer to be where we want to be” when the season kicks off.
“We’ve got to have good attendance (for workouts and practices) and we have had,” he said. “We’re doing what we need to do to get ready for the fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.