Hucks

Jayce Hucks and Woodville close out the regular season Friday night at Asbury.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Woodville head football coach Matt Sanders believes the Panthers are ending the 2022 football season in a much better place, but that has nothing to do with the location of their season finale.

After struggling through the 2021 campaign with only 13 players and no wins, Woodville doubled its roster size and now has three wins — Sanders told the Jackson County Sentinel on Monday that Woodville is receiving a forfeit win from Week 0 opponent Whitesburg Christian — with a chance to earn a fourth victory heading into Friday’s season finale at Asbury.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.