Woodville head football coach Matt Sanders believes the Panthers are ending the 2022 football season in a much better place, but that has nothing to do with the location of their season finale.
After struggling through the 2021 campaign with only 13 players and no wins, Woodville doubled its roster size and now has three wins — Sanders told the Jackson County Sentinel on Monday that Woodville is receiving a forfeit win from Week 0 opponent Whitesburg Christian — with a chance to earn a fourth victory heading into Friday’s season finale at Asbury.
“You look at last season, we were 0-10, barely had enough varsity players to get through it. Now our roster has grown, we’ve gotten a lot stronger, we’ve gotten some wins. The improvement is there. We’re still a young team, losing one senior. I think we’ve shown growth this year and still have one more chance to show more on Friday. A win would absolutely set us up in a good spot for next year and maybe help us land a few more guys that haven’t given football a try yet. We’ve moved forward and we want to keep moving forward.”
Woodville and Asbury meet for third time ever when they square off Friday at 7 p.m. at Asbury High School. Woodville leads the series 2-0. The teams played in Asbury’s varsity football debut in 2016 and again the following season.
Meanwhile, Asbury (0-9) is looking to avoid a winless season for the first time since 2017. The Rams, who play in Class 3A Region 7 and are coming off of a 47-0 loss at Vinemont, are averaging 9.3 points per game while allowing 50.6 per game.
“They’ve been missing some guys (due to injury) and we don’t know if they’ll have any of those guys back, but they’ve got some guys that are pretty good football players,” Sanders said of the Rams. “They run spread stuff, mostly run, mix in some quick screens and throw the bubble (screen). No. 25 (running back Jaxon Childress) is a really good player. We’ve got to stop him.”
Woodville will again play without junior quarterback Sam Peek due to injury. In his absence, Jayce Hucks stepped up with big game for the Panthers in last week’s loss to Coosa Christian, rushing for a 125 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown run, to compliment the ground game efforts of Ace Weaver and Steve Williams.
“Jayce had never been in the spot before but he stepped up and showed he can play in that role for us,” Sanders said. “Losing Sam was tough, but it’s given other guys a chance to gain some confidence in other roles. If we could get a win without him, then our guys would be like if we can do that without him, what kind of great things can we do next year with him?”
