A matchup of reigning state champions went to the defending Class 2A champ in a decisive way.
Pisgah built a double-digit lead after one quarter and cruised to an 84-45 win over defending Class 1A state champion Marion County Monday at Pisgah High School.
Pisgah (3-0) used a familiar recipe to post the win, sinking 13 3-pointers and scoring 44 points off of 30 Marion County turnovers.
“I thought we played really hard and played fast,” said Pisgah head coach Carey Ellison. “I don’t know if we were ready to play that fast because it took our legs out and we didn’t shoot the ball like we’re capable of early. But we did rebound, hit the offensive boards, and that’ll help when your shooting is off. We were counting on them not handling the (defensive) pressure and for the most part they didn’t. We’ve got a lot of quickness. When I’ve got a full slate of players, I can go nine or 10 deep and not drop off in speed, and they’ve all got good instincts on pressing because they have done it forever.”
The win extended Pisgah’s home winning streak to 63 games, a streak that began during the 2016-17 season.
It was the first ever meeting between Pisgah and Marion County, which got the game scheduled on short notice last Thursday.
“They got in touch and wanted to play,” Ellison said. “They’ve lost a few games on their schedule and just wanted to play (and) they didn’t mind coming up here.”
Pisgah is the two-time defending Class 2A state champion and has won five straight state titles overall, having won 3A titles in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Marion County won the Class 1A state title last season, defeating Skyline in the 1A finals a year after losing to Skyline in 2021 title game.
But Marion County, which lost several players to graduation and transfers, was overmatched from the start.
Pisgah used a 15-0 run midway through the first quarter to build a double-digit lead on the way to a 25-10 advantage after one quarter. The Eagles eventually pushed their lead to 20 on Alex Wright’s steal and layup before leading 44-27 at halftime. Pisgah then made seven 3-pointers in the third quarter to stretch its lead to 72-38 entering the fourth quarter.
Pisgah all-state guard Kallie Tinker sank five 3-pointers and closed with a game-high 27 points while also totaling five assists, five rebounds and six steals. Ashton Childress finished with 14 points, four rebounds and three steals for the Eagles while Campbell Barron had 13 points, two assists and six rebounds, Paisley Patalas had 10 points, three assists, seven rebounds and Piper Anderson had eight points, five steals and two assists. Pisgah also got five points from Brinley Holcomb, three points from Jaley Keller, two points each from Wright and Destiny Gann and seven rebounds, two assists and two steals from Madeline Flammia.
Jasmine Wilson and Porsha Lipsey scored 21 and 10 points respectively for Marion County (1-2).
