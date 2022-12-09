The North Sand Mountain varsity boys basketball team stay undefeated in area play thanks to a convincing victory over a rival.
NSM (7-2, 2-0) outscored host Ider 24-5 in the opening quarter and cruised to a 67-31 Class 2A Area 15 win Tuesday night.
The Bison upped its lead to 40-11 at halftime and 60-23 after three quarters.
Chandler Sullivan scored 12 and Landon Keller netted 11 for NSM while Konner Brown and Brody Helton had nine each, Kade Davis had eight, Jack Johnson six, Kaden Brown and Nyle Poore had five each and Josue Luna had two.
Griffin Weldon scored 16 points for Ider (1-5, 0-2).
Athens Bible 61, Woodville 53 — At Athens, host Athens Bible held off the Panthers in a Class 1A Area 15 matchup during an in-school game on Tuesday.
Woodville (4-6, 0-2) trailed 12-9, 28-24 and 42-37 at the quarter breaks. Athens Bible (1-0 in area play) opened the fourth quarter with a 5-0 run and Woodville never got closer than six the rest of the way.
Sam Peek scored 16 points and Cam Dolberry netted 12 for Woodville, which also got nine from Trey Stone, six from Damien Benson, four from Axel Magno and three each from Wyatt Hutchens and Jase Dulaney.
Oakwood Adventist Academy 67, Skyline 51 — At Skyline, the Vikings had their 43-game winning streak in area play snapped by visiting Class 1A Area 15 foe Oakwood Tuesday night.
Skyline (5-2, 1-1) last lost in area play during the 2017-18 season.
The Vikings trailed 20-15, 30-29 and 49-39 at the quarter breaks.
Will Avans scored 13 points and Chase Bickers netted 12 for Skyline, which also got nine each from Bryant Kennamer and Jayten Prince, three each from Dillon Stephens and Scott York and two from Sam Utter.
David Still led Oakwood (4-3, 1-0) with 20 points while Johnathan Walden and Eleazar Williams scored 15 points each.
New Hope 69, Pisgah 48 — At Pisgah, the Eagles suffered their first loss of the season during their home opener against New Hope Tuesday night.
Pisgah (3-1) fell behind 23-10 after one quarter before trailing 38-19 at halftime and 59-38 after three quarters.
Mason Holcomb led the Eagles with 14 points while Caleb Jenkins had nine, Jakob Kirby had seven, Jett Jeffery and Luke Gilbert had six each and Jack Smalley and Brodie Overdear had three each.
Leading scorers for New Hope (7-3) were Dawson Cambron with 23 points, Wyatt Bolden with 15, Andrew Dudley with 12 and Kolton Acklin with 10.
DAR 83, Section 50 — At Grant, DAR completed a season sweep of visiting Section (1-9) Tuesday night.
Thursday
Huntland (Tenn.) 67, Skyline 61 — At Huntland, Tennessee, the Hornets outscored visiting Skyline 16-8 in the final quarter to claim a win in matchup of state-line foes.
After trailing 22-13 following one quarter of play, Skyline (5-3) rallied in front 35-32 at halftime. The game was tied 53-all after three quarters.
Chase Bickers scored 24 points and Jayten Prince pitched in 15 for the Skyline, which also got nine from Will Avans, eight from Dillon Stephens and five from Scott York.
Zeier Golden led Huntland (7-2) with 26 points while Braylen Phillips netted 18 and Keshawn Kimmons added 15.
Appalachian 69, Woodville 44 — At Woodville, visiting Appalachian built a double-digit lead after one quarter en route to the win over the Panthers.
Woodville (4-7) fell behind 22-10 after one quarter before trailing 37-19 at halftime and 55-32 after three quarters.
Cam Dolberry scored nine points, Damien Benson netted eight and Trey Stone added seven for the Panthers, who also got six from Ronald Clark, five each from Jase Dulaney and Sam Peek and four from Axel Magno.
Cameron Vick poured in 29 points for Appalachian while Preston Martin scored 17 and Abraham Mena added 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.