No. 3-ranked North Sand Mountain scored a season-high point total while remaining undefeated in Class 2A Area 15 play with a 115-58 win over Ider Tuesday night.
NSM (13-4, 4-0), which has eclipsed the 100-point mark four times this season, raced in front 40-15 after one quarter before leading 76-22 at halftime and 101-40 after three quarters.
Six Bison scored in double figures, led by Russ Marr’s 38 points. Kaleb Helton netted 21 points and Luke Maples added 14 while Drue Carlton had 11 and Lake Bell and Derek Bearden had 10 each. NSM also got six points from Chandler Sullivan and four from Noah Helton.
Austin Shirley scored 21 points and Austin Shirley netted 11 for Ider (5-13, 0-4).
Skyline 75, Woodville 41 — At Skyline, the No. 1-ranked Vikings seized the lead in Class 1A Area 13 play with the win.
Skyline (14-4, 6-0) led 15-6 after one quarter before extending its advantage to 43-20 at halftime and 58-34 after three quarters.
Weston Avans scored 25 points, Jaylon Clements netted 14 and Chase Bickers added 10 for the Vikings, who also got eight from Dylan Knight, six each from Camden Gilliam and Logan Evans and Matt Burton four.
Jackson Peek scored 16 points and Caleb Dolberry netted 10 for Woodville (8-4, 5-1), which got six from Trey Stone, five from Damien Benson and four from Garrett Copeland.
Skyline can clinch the regular-season area title and the right to host next month’s area tournament with a win at Woodville Friday night. Woodville can earn a share of the area lead with win.
Section 76, Pisgah 47 — At Pisgah, the No. 5-ranked Lions outscored Pisgah 26-13 in the second half on the way to the Class 2A Area 15 victory.
Section (11-7, 2-1) built a 12-5 lead after one quarter before stretching its lead to 38-18 at halftime. The Lions led 58-34 after three quarters.
Alex Guinn led Section with 18 points while Dominik Blair and Logan Patterson scored 16 points each. The Lions also got eight points Drake McCutchen, seven each from Gabe Hilley and Jacob
Cooper, who played in his first game after missing 14 games because of a leg injury he suffered against Plainview on Nov. 17.
Jacob Hendricks scored 27 points for Pisgah (4-7, 2-3), which also got five each from Rhyan Barrett and Zach Cornelison.
New Hope 45, North Jackson 44 — At Stevenson, a free throw in the final seconds lifted visiting New Hope past the Chiefs in Class 4A Area 14 play.
North Jackson (4-8, 0-4) trailed 16-12, 25-22 and 38-31 at the quarter breaks. The Chiefs rallied to tie the game late, but New Hope’s Tristan Manley drew a foul in the final 5 seconds and sank one free throw to give New Hope (6-4, 2-1) the win.
Cade Reed scored 16 points for North Jackson while Brady Cunningham had 14 and Preston Miller had seven.
Manley scored 11 points and Wyatt Bolden added 10 for New Hope.
