GRANT — Hunter Holland did not have any plans to return to coaching.
But when the high school football program that Holland had invested so much in asked for his services, he was ready to return to the sideline.
Holland, a 1997 Scottsboro High School graduate, has been hired for a second tenure as the head coach of the DAR High School football program.
“(The program) was kind of my baby, in it from the start and put a lot of blood sweat and tears into it. This is another chance to help the program,” said Holland, who is the winningest head coach in program history. “I wasn’t really expecting to get back into coaching. But the administration came to me after coach Poole resigned and asked me to do. I thought about, talked it over with my wife and we felt like the timing was right. When I got out of it, my kids were young and they needed daddy at home more. But their older now and it was a good time to get back in it.”
Holland, who will begin his 21st year as a teacher at DAR this coming school year, was an assistant coach of the first two DAR football teams (2005 and 2006) before serving as the Patriots head coach from 2007-13.
Holland replaces Joel Poole, who resigned as DAR’s coach after four seasons.
In his first head-coaching stint at DAR, Holland led the fledgling program to three winning seasons a 30-42 record and the Patriots to their first two playoff appearances in 2012 and 2013. His final DAR team 6-5, a then school-record for wins, and had the program’s best all-time region finish (third).
“I’m excited to be back. I’ve kind of got fresh energy for is, feel rejuvenated I guess,” Holland said. “We’ve hit the ground the running.”
Holland is switching the Patriots from a spread offense back to the triple-option attack they ran during his first tenure.
“We’ve got a good group that I think are really suited to run it,” he said.
DAR competes in Class 4A Region 7 and plays two teams from Holland’s native Jackson County, region rival North Jackson (Sept. 10) and non-region foe Pisgah (Sept. 24), this season.
“Not much has changed as far as the region goes because that 4A region is still really strong every year,” he said. “But our kids are used to playing against that. Our goal is to be competitive and be a playoff contender and keep building this thing up. We’re still just 16 years old. I still don’t even have (players) who dad’s played here. We just want to keep trying to establish a football tradition here. I’m excited to be back being a part of that.”
