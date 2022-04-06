The Scottsboro baseball team gave its seniors a victorious “Senior Night.”
The Wildcats scored two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to post a 6-2 win over visiting Class 4A No. 4-ranked Etowah Monday night.
The win was Scottsboro’s sixth in its last eight games.
Scottsboro (12-9) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Northwest Shoals Community College commit Waylon Farr tripled and scored on Ty Blankenship’s RBI single. Etowah took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third, but the Wildcats tied the game at 2-all in the bottom of the inning when Landon Grider drew a bases-loaded walk. Scottsboro grabbed a 4-2 lead in the fifth thanks to Farr’s RBI sacrifice fly and Blankenship’s second RBI single of the game. The Wildcats’ lead grew to 6-2 in the sixth on Shorter University signee Collin Perkins’ RBI double and Connor McLaughlin’s RBI sacrifice fly.
Perkins finished 2-for-3 with a double, a single and a walk with one RBI and Blankenship went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Wildcats while Farr tripled, walked twice and drove in a run, Landon Grider singled, walked twice and drove in a run and Tanner Rhymer singled and scored a run.
Perkins got the win on the mound for the Wildcats, allowing two runs (one earned) on eight hits and one walk while recording five strikeouts over six innings. Farr pitched a scoreless seventh inning and struck out one.
NSM 11, Pisgah 2 — At Pisgah, North Sand Mountain scored eight runs in its final two at-bats to claim Game 1 of the teams’ best-of-three Class 2A Area 15 series Monday afternoon.
It was the fifth straight win for NSM (6-10, 1-4), which hosts Pisgah for Game 2 and if needed, Game 3, on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
NSM fell behind 1-0 in the third inning before scoring three runs in the top of the fourth. Trailing 3-2 after five innings, the Bison scored five runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to seal the victory.
Jarrett Hill went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for NSM while Kayden Gilley had one hit and four RBIs and Mason Smith had one hit and two RBIs.
Hunter Neil got the win on the mound for NSM. He allowed only two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while recording five strikeouts.
Andrew Turner had an RBI single for Pisgah (4-14, 0-5), which got an RBI from Jackson Smalley, a double from Mason Holcomb and singles from Luke Gilbert, Levi Arnold and Cape Duncan.
North Jackson 2, Madison County 1 — At Stevenson, Carson Smith drove in Dalton Morris with what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning as North Jackson opened its Class 4A Area 14 best-of-three series with visiting Madison County with a win Monday night.
North Jackson (11-12, 3-0) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning after Jayden Eakin reached on a bunt single and ultimately scored on Jonathan Linderman’s RBI single. After Madison County tied the game in the top of the fourth, Morris singled to lead off the bottom of the fifth, moved to second on Macklin Guess’ sacrifice bunt and scored on Smith’s RBI single. Madison County (12-11, 1-2) put the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the sixth and the tying run on in the seventh, but Smith snuffed out the Tigers’ threat in the sixth while Landon Barnes kept them off the scoreboard in the seventh to earn the save.
Smith got the win on the mound, allowing one unearned run on four hits and two walks while recording nine strikeouts. Smith also finished 2-for-3 at the plate while Caden Wynne, Eakin, Linderman and Morris had one hit each.
The teams are set to conclude their series Thursday at Madison County High School with a doubleheader if needed. Game 2 begins at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Skyline 7, Mae Jemison 4 — At Huntsville, Skyline scored three runs each in the sixth and seventh innings to rally for the win over Mae Jemison.
Skyline (2-7) trailed 2-1 before tying the game on Sam Utter’s RBI single and taking the lead on a Mae Jemison error before West Avans’ RBI single gave the Viking a 4-2 lead after six innings. Gabe Waldrop then highlighted Skyline’s seventh inning with a two-run triple.
Utter and Avans both went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Skyline while Waldrop was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Logan Evans was 1-for-3 with an RBI. The Vikings also got one hit each from Bryant Kennamer and Daniel Olinger.
Waldrop got the win on the mound in relief for Skyline, pitching two innings and striking out two. Avans started on the mound and went five innings for the Vikings, closing with four strikeouts.
Sparkman 8, Scottsboro 6 — At Athens, Class 7A Sparkman rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat the Wildcats.
The teams traded four-run second innings before Sparkman scored two runs in the third and one each in the fifth and sixth innings to build an 8-4 lead. Scottsboro scored two runs in the top of the seventh and brought the tying run to the plate, but a fly out ended the game.
Collin Perkins went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Scottsboro while Gavin McCrary had a two-run double and Michael Clements and Waylon Farr had one hit one RBI each.
Farr extended his hitting streak to 18 games with an RBI double in the second inning.
Athens 12, Scottsboro 5 — At Athens, Scottsboro’s five-game winning streak was snapped by a fellow Class 6A club.
Scottsboro fell behind 7-0 after two innings and trailed 8-2 after three innings and 9-4 after four innings. The Wildcats had just three hits, a two-run single from Waylon Farr, an RBI single from Wade Jones and an RBI double from Michael Clements. Collin Perkins drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in a run.
Madison Academy 5, North Jackson 1 — At Madison, the North Jackson managed just five hits during a loss to Class 5A No. 5-ranked Madison Academy.
North Jackson (10-12) scored its lone run in the top of the fifth when Blake Matthews walked, went to third on Jayden Eakin’s double and scored on Macklin Guess’ RBI groundout.
Caden Wynne finished 2-for-3 for the Chiefs while Guess, Eakin and Nick Jernigan had one hit each. Dalton Morris record five strikeouts over six innings on the mound for North Jackson.
Friday
Scottsboro 3, Albertville 0 — At Albertville, Scottsboro picked up their second win in as many days against the Class 7A Aggies with Friday’s victory.
Scottsboro pitchers Colton Atkinson and Waylon Farr combined to pitch a three-hit shutout. Atkinson got the win, allowing two hits while striking out three over six innings pitched. Farr picked up the save after striking out two while pitching the final inning.
Scottsboro took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Connor McLaughlin scored when Landon Grider drew a walk with the bases loaded. The Wildcats’ lead grew to 3-0 in the fourth on Collin Perkins’ RBI single and McLaughlin’s RBI sacrifice bunt.
Farr finished 2-for-4 for Scottsboro while Perkins and Wade Jones had one hit each.
Thursday
Section 10, Sylvania 4 — At Fort Payne, Logan Patterson, Drake McCutchen and Blake Henry combined to drive in nine of Section’s 10 runs during a victory over Sylvania in the Wildcat Classic Thursday night.
Patterson finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and McCutchen was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and for Section (7-9) while Henry had a two-run single. The Lions also got two hits and an RBI from Josh Moore and one hit each from Dillan Pope and Keaton Morris while Carter Cooper drew four walks.
Jacob Stringer and Pope combined on the mound to limit Sylvania to only four hits. Stringer allowed three runs (none earned) on four hits and three walks while recording 10 strikeouts over five innings to earn the win for Section. Pope allowed a run on two walks while striking out one over two innings pitched in relief.
