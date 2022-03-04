Eighteen was the perfect number for the Pisgah baseball team against Class 5A Mae Jemison.
The Eagles scored 18 runs and totaled 18 hits during an 18-5 win over the visiting Jaguars Thursday at Griffith-Talley Field.
Pisgah (1-1) scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning on the way to its first victory under new head coach Adam Gilbert. Every Pisgah starter had at least one hit.
Jakob Kirby had a big game at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double and four runs scored for the Eagles while Dalton "Bob" Johnson was a triple shy of the cycle, finishing with two RBIs. Luke Gilbert went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while Dallon Phillips was 2-for-4 with a home run, Mason Overdear 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Pisgah also got an RBI single from Legion McCrary and singles from Mason Holcomb and Levi Arnold.
The Eagles opened their season with a 7-3 extra-inning loss to visiting Asbury.
Pisgah trailed 3-0 entering the bottom of the sixth, but the Eagles tied the score at 3-all. Kirby singled to start the inning and scored following a ground ball by Johnson, who along with Overdear scored on another Asbury error. But the Rams pushed across four runs in the top of the eighth to secure the win.
Kirby finished 2-for-4 for Pisgah while Johnson, Luke Gilbert and Phillips had one hit each.
James Clemens 8, Scottsboro 4 — At Scottsboro, Class 7A James Clemens spoiled the Wildcats’ home opener Tuesday night.
Scottsboro (1-3) took a 3-2 lead in the bottom the first inning thanks to Colton Atkinson’s RBI double and Connor McLaughlin’s two-run single. But the Jets countered with a run in the second and three in the third to build a 6-3 lead. Will Jones walked scored on a James Clemens’ error in the fourth to cut Scottsboro’s deficit to 6-4, but the Jets added a run in both the fifth and the seventh innings to seal the win.
Atkinson, McLaughlin, Waylon Farr and Caleb Lynch had one hit each for the Wildcats. Atkins also had five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched in relief.
Plainview 3, North Jackson 2 — At Rainsville, host Plainview avenged a loss to the Chiefs earlier this season with a walk-off win on Tuesday.
North Jackson (2-3) fell behind 2-0 after one inning before getting an RBI groundout from Jayden Eakin in the third and a run by Macklin Guess on a wild pitch in the sixth to tie the game. Braden Haymon delivered the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the seventh for Plainview (3-2).
North Jackson managed just three hits, a double by Guess and singles from Landon Barnes and Blake Matthews. Dalton Morris (five) and Barnes (three) combined for eight strikeouts on the mound for the Chiefs.
NSM falls to 3A foes during doubleheader — The North Sand Mountain baseball team's last at-bat rally came up just short against the Geraldine Bulldogs on Saturday.
The Bison scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but left the tying and go-ahead runs stranded in scoring position in a 4-3 loss to the Bulldogs at Plainview High School in Rainsville.
Geraldine scored four runs in the top of the third inning to take a 4-0 lead, but NSM countered with Kayden Gilley reaching via hit by pitch and ultimately scoring on a Geraldine balk. NSM then loaded the bases in the seventh when Derek Bearden reached on an error, Jackson Burgess singled and Logan Shoemake walked. Bearden scored a wild pitch and after Hayden Neil was hit by a pitch to reload the bases, Burgess scored when Landon Keller drew a bases-loaded walk.
Burgess finished 3-for-4 for the Bison while Bearden was 2-for-3. Mikey Poss pitched 5 1/3 innings for NSM and finished with seven strikeouts.
NSM (0-4) then suffered a 10-0 loss to host Plainview. Gilley doubled for NSM's lone hit.
On Friday, the Bison were no-hit during an 11-0 setback at state-line rival Dade County in Trenton, Georgia. Neil walked for NSM.
North Jackson 11, Section 1 — At Stevenson, the Chiefs scored four runs in the fourth and five in the sixth to secure a six-inning win over visiting Section on Feb. 21.
North Jackson (2-2) got two hits and one walk each from Carson Smith (two RBIs) and Logan Barnes (one RBI) while Diego Holt had one hit and two RBIs and Cayden Wynne had one hit, one walk and RBI. Jonathan Linderman, who had one hit and two walks, pitched 5 1/3 innings to get the win on the mound. He posted nine strikeouts while allowing three runs on one hit.
Noah Davis had an RBI single for Section while Josh Moore and Jacob Stringer had one hit each.
