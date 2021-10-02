The TopCat Trophy is staying in Fort Payne for another year.
Visiting Scottsboro fell behind three scores at halftime as Fort Payne posted its third straight win over the Wildcats 28-0 Friday night at FPHS in Class 6A Region 7 play.
It was the 87th meeting between the rivals.
Scottsboro (1-5, 0-4) suffered its second shutout of the season. The Wildcats closed with 175 total yards, 168 of which were rushing yards.
Keelan Alvarez led the Wildcats with 43 yards rushing on 10 carries while Thomas Rackler had 31 yards on five carries, Landon Grider had 28 yards on seven carries, Jake Jones had 24 yards on nine carries, Gavin McCrary had 21 yards on five carries and Caleb Lynch had 18 yards on eight carries. Kyle Wright had a seven-yard reception for Scottsboro.
Fort Payne (3-3, 2-1) prevailed despite Scottsboro holding its to just 82 rushing yards. Quarterback Jake Barnes stepped it up in the passing game for the Wildcats from DeKalb County, going 15-of-19 passing for 189 yards and three scores.
Kaden Dubose’s 2-yard touchdown run and Barnes’ 23-yard touchdown pass for Sawyer Burt gave Fort Payne a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Barnes then threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Lefford with 26 seconds left in the first half for a 28-0 lead. Lefford then caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Barnes with 8:13 left in the third quarter, and Auburn commit Evan McPherson kicked his four PAT for a 28-0 Fort Payne lead.
McPherson missed a 62-yard field goal wide left late in the third quarter.
Scottsboro plays a non-region matchup next week at Oneonta.
› Greg Bell of WWIC Radio 1050 AM contributed to this report.
