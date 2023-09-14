The North Jackson football team dropped its Class 4A Region 8 opener to region favorite Westminster Christian and college-bound quarterback Brandon Musch last week.
Musch accounted for eight touchdowns, four rushing and four passing, as the Wildcats held off North Jackson’s second-half comeback try in an eventual 56-35 victory.
Down 35-14 at halftime, North Jackson (0-2, 0-1) battled back and just missed cutting Westminster Christian’s lead to seven in the fourth quarter.
North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis, Jr. isn’t one for moral victories or silver linings, but the coach did acknowledge the growth that the Chiefs’ second-half effort showed.
“Very proud of how competitive we were in the second half,” he said. “We really have focused hard on being our best in the third and fourth quarters and our competitiveness and our energy level was very high in those third and fourth quarters. Very pleased with our kids for that and how they fought.”
North Jackson looks to continue that trend in what is expected to be a four-quarter battle with region foe Randolph this week. Kickoff for the Chiefs and Raiders is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson.
It’s the 10th all-time meeting in a series North Jackson leads 6-3. Randolph has won the last two meetings.
Randolph (1-2, 1-0) picked up its first victory of the 2023 season with a 46-12 region triumph against St. John Paul II last week. The Raiders opened the season with a 41-20 loss to Class 4A No. 7-ranked West Morgan and a 49-20 setback at 3A No. 4 Madison Academy.
The Raiders, who are coming off of back-to-back 10-win seasons, lost their top-two offensive playmakers from last season, quarterback Andrew Hunter and running back/receiver Nic Strong. But Randolph head coach David Lloyd’s offense is still producing thanks to the efforts for junior dual-threat quarterback William Mitchell, who is 49-of-73 passing for 628 yards and four touchdowns while also leading Randolph in rushing with 221 yards and five touchdowns on a team-high 33 carries.
Other key offensive players for Randolph are junior running back Graham Batey (175 rushing yards and one touchdown on 25 carries), senior William Collins (149 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries along with nine catches for 136 receiving yards), senior receiver Roan Campbell (12 catches for 182 yards and four touchdowns) and senior receiver Theo Reischauer (11 catches for 119 yards).
Like North Jackson, many of Randolph’s offensive starters also start on defense.
Collins is Randolph’s leading tackler with 26 tackles to go with an interception and two blocked field goals. Batey has 18 tackles (three tackles for loss) and Campbell has 13 tackles and one interception.
Hollis is not surprised to see Randolph playing well despite the roster turnover from a year ago.
“I’ve been coaching against Coach Lloyd for almost a decade and his teams are always well coached,” Hollis said. “He’s been at two different schools in our region (at St. John Paul II before going to Randolph) that hadn’t had a lot of success before he got there and did a great job of making them successful.”
While Hollis was pleased with North Jackson’s second-half effort a week ago, he said combining that with a strong start is crucial this week.
“This is going to be a 48-minute battle,” Hollis said, “and we’ve got to be the aggressor early and set the tone early.”
